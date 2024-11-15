ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Alabama hasn't looked great in their first three games after a couple of challenging mid-major matchups, and it won't get any easier when they face 13th-ranked Purdue. The Crimson Tide are second in the nation, but their 3-0 record has some wins where they won by single digits as massive favorites. It isn't time to sound the alarm for Alabama yet, as they may have been looking ahead to their challenging upcoming schedule instead of focusing on the weaker competition. The matchup between these two teams will do a great job of showing where Alabama stands early in the season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Purdue prediction and pick.

Alabama had a blowout victory over UNC Asheville in the season opener, doubling the Bulldogs with a 110-54 score. Things got a bit ugly when they won by nine over Arkansas State and eight over Mcneese State. The shots weren't falling at times in the last two games, which has been an issue for the Crimson Tide and Nate Oats' system. Alabama backers can take solace that the shots weren't falling, but the Crimson Tide still scores 90 points per game.

Purdue hasn't dominated their inferior opponents either, which makes this an important game for both teams. The Boilermakers don't necessarily have a convincing win like Alabama, as their biggest came by 27 points as 25.5-point favorites against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Boilermakers are trying to find their niche after some roster turnover from last year's National Championship runner-ups, and beating the No. 2 team in the nation will be a good start.

Here are the Alabama-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Purdue Odds

Alabama: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Purdue: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 163 (-110)

Under: 163 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Purdue

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM ET

TV: Peacock Exclusive

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama recruits the best three-point shooters they can find, as Oats likes to rain down threes and hope for the best. The Crimson Tide average 90 points per game, but they haven't been locked in from three-point range. They currently sit 83rd in the nation with 27.7 attempts per game but have a 30.1% efficiency, which is 264th. You have to believe that their efficiency will soon improve, and Alabama will go on a run whenever it does.

Purdue hasn't shown many intangibles this season that are visible in contending teams. Alabama currently ranks better than Purdue in rebounding, assists, and turnovers. It's alarming that Purdue sits in the bottom half of the country in these categories, as they've played some weak opponents.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue isn't having the same problems as Alabama. They are the 13th-most efficient team in the nation in field goals and the 18th-most efficient in three-point percentage. The Boilermakers will also put their unbeaten home record to the test in this game, as they've won 19 in a row dating back to last season after their flawless 16-0 record in 2023-24. The Crimson Tide were just 5-5 away from home last season.

Final Alabama-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Alabama maintains an elite scoring level this season despite being largely inefficient. It'll be a good day for Nate Oats when the shots start falling, and it could be this game, as the Boilermakers are below average on defense.

Neither of these teams will blow anyone away with their skills at the other end of the floor, which makes this a perfect spot to target the over. Both teams favor shooting the three-ball, and there could be many points if they start falling.

Final Alabama-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Over 163 (-110)