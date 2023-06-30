Legendary Hollywood actor Alan Arkin passed away at the age of 89.

People magazine confirmed that the Oscar winner passed away. In a statement to People from Arkin's sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, they said, “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

The Oscar-winning actor was a five-time nominee, winning Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine. A former Broadway actor, Arkin made his way into Hollywood with roles in the likes of The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, Wait Until Dark, and Catch-22.

In the 90s, Arkin showed his stage acting skills in Glengarry Glen Ross — an ensemble film and one of the best examples of a stageplay being adapted on the big screen. He continued working through the 2000s, appearing in the likes of comedy films such as The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and Get Smart. He also had a role in Ben Affleck's 2012 film Argo, which earned him his last Oscar nomination. He reunited with his Glengarry Glen Ross co-star Al Pacino in 2012's Stand Up Guys (Christopher Walken also starred in the film).

Over the past few years, Alan Arkin slowed down a bit with his volume of roles. He did star in Disney's live-action remake of Dumbo from Tim Burton, and he would also appear in Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke. His last film role as of the time of this writing came in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Our condolences go out to the family of Arkin.