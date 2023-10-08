Alcorn State was able to cool off the red-hot Grambling State Tigers, winning a thrilling 25-24 contest and ending homecoming week on a positive note. Alcorn is now on a two-game winning streak after winning two close games against Alabama State in Week 5 and the Tigers this Saturday.

Grambling State started the scoring with a fumble recovery touchdown, but the Braves quickly responded. Alcorn's Tavarious Griffin caught a 15-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Allen, tying the score 7-7. The Braves then took the lead when Santonial Rice scored on an interception return, bringing the score to 13-7 after a missed PAT.

Grambling State continued to fight, seizing the lead again with a 2-yard touchdown run from Tanner Rinker with 3:33 left in the first quarter. After both teams went scoreless in the second quarter, Grambling added to their lead early in the third quarter when Myles Crawley threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash, making it 21-13 after the PAT. However, Alcorn didn't back down as Anthony Williams Jr. caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Allen, cutting their deficit to 21-19.

With 2:58 left in the third quarter, Grambling State added a 27-yard field goal, extending their lead to 24-19. The fourth quarter was a tight contest with Grambling trying to secure their win and Alcorn trying to cut into the lead and keep hope alive. Alcorn led a game-winning drive that was capped off with Griffin catching a game-winning 15-yard touchdown pass from Allen.

Grambling had the opportunity to take the lead back with a field goal or touchdown but their game-winning drive was stalled by a Miles Crawley interception that was picked off by Andrew Smith that iced the game.

Aaron Allen showcased his talent against Crawly, completing 21 of 32 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished the game with 15 carries for 47 yards. Star running back Jarveon Howard had 11 carries for 48 yards. Griffin was Allen's favorite receiver, pulling down six receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Edwin Summerour led the Braves with seven tackles and one interception and Terrance Ellis recorded six tackles and one sack.

Alcorn has a bye week next week then they look to continue their winning streak as they play the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.