On October 14th, two former Grambling State football will name their field in honor of two former quarterbacks, James Harris and Doug Williams. The ceremony will take place during the school's homecoming weekend when the field will officially be named “James ‘Shack' Harris and Doug Williams Field.” The stadium is named after coach Eddie G. Robinson, who coached Grambling State for 56 years.

James Harris played for Grambling State between 1965-1969 and won multiple Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Bills drafted him in the 8th round the 1969 NFL draft, and he went on to have a 12-year NFL career. His best season came in 1974 with the Rams when he was selected to the Pro Bowl. He later became a personnel director and executive, winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 200o.

Harris responded to the honor saying, “This is an outstanding honor for me, my family, coaches and all my teammates … Sharing it with Doug Williams makes it even more special. I am very fortunate to have played for the great Coach Eddie Robinson. I am forever grateful to Grambling for providing me an education and tremendous HBCU experience. I hope my career represented Grambling well and made you proud,” via Grambling State Athletic Communications.

Doug Williams also had a storied career with Grambling State from 1974-1977, leading the school to three SWAC championships and winning the Black College Player of the Year award twice. He then became the first African-American quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Later in his career, he went on to become the first African-American quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl with Washington in 1988, while winning the MVP after throwing four touchdowns.

Williams said, “This is so surreal for me. This is such a humbling honor to have James “Shack” Harris and my name plastered on a field in Eddie Robinson stadium. This is something that will stand time for my kids and grandkids to see … I also want to say this for all the guys I have had the pleasure of playing with and to let them how much a part that they played.”