Whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary or the day criminal charges against you are dropped, it never hurts to praise your wife on social media. Alec Baldwin broke his silence — about the infamous charges against him in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins being dropped — on Instagram on Thursday, and he used the opportunity to thank his wife Hilaria for her support.

He posted a picture of the two of them embracing with the caption “I owe everything I have to this woman.” Beneath that he also added in parentheses “And to you, Luke,” most likely a reference to his attorney in the case, Luke Nikas.

The tragic on-set shooting that killed Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza occurred in October 2021, with criminal charges against Baldwin levied in January. Hutchins was shot and killed on set when a prop gun held by Baldwin turned out to contain live rounds and the gun discharged. Baldwin denies ever pulling the trigger.

Baldwin’s legal team also weighed in on the news of the dropped charges. In a statement shared with People magazine on Thursday, Baldwin’s attorneys Nikas and Alex Spiro said: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Baldwin and other Rust producers had previously settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower Matthew in October 2022. In addition to the settlement, there was an agreement to complete the film with Matthew Hutchins becoming an executive producer on the project, another producer Grant Hill joining as well, and cinematographer Bianca Cline working in place of Halyna Hutchins.

Production has reportedly resumed on Rust in Montana this week. It has no doubt been an emotional time for all those involved in the case. Judging by Alec Baldwin’s social media post, he at least has a strong support system by his side.