After a long hiatus, the cast and crew of the movie Rust will finally return to the set, including lead actor Alec Baldwin. The film production halted over a year ago when an accidental death occurred. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed during filming by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident.

The production company of Rust released a statement saying that filming will resume at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, a place dedicated to honoring Hutchins’ memory. The spokesperson for the company added that the cast and crew are looking forward to retuning to work and finishing the movie.

Alec Baldwin released a statement awhile back pertaining to the incident, in it, he said, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Earlier this year, Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the incident. Both plead not guilty. And back in October of last year, Matthew Hutchins, Hutchins’ widower, reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Alec Baldwin. This allowed the movie to resume production with the original cast.

The tragic incident that occurred on the set of Rust sent shockwaves throughout the film industry, prompting many to question the after protocols around the use of prop guns. The incident also led to a widespread debate on whether the use of real guns on movie sets should be prohibited altogether.