The criminal charges against Alec Baldwin for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Haylna Hutchins on a film set will be dropped.

Deadline reported the news that charges against Baldwin will be dropped. The attorneys of Baldwin, Luke Nikas, and Alex Spiro gave the following statement to the media, “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

The fatal shooting occurred on the set of Rust — a film starring Baldwin (who’s also a producer on the film and co-wrote the script) along with Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles — occurred on October 21, 2021, when a supposed prop gun went off and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin was facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Production on the film was suspended but will be resuming this week.

Alec Baldwin has been a longstanding part of Hollywood dating back to 1980 when he was on The Doctors. He’s done it all from playing Jack Ryan in the 1990 film The Hunt for Red October, appearing in Glengarry Glen Ross, collaborating with Martin Scorsese on The Departed, and even having a voice cameo in Todd Field’s Academy Award-nominated Tár.

Halyna Hutchins was a Ukrainian cinematographer with 29 projects under her belt between feature films and short films before her tragic death. Hutchins was 42.

Hopefully, the rest of the production of Rust goes smoothly and the safety of those on set will be further examined to avoid any more tragic accidents.