What a game! The Houston Astros found themselves in a barn-burner with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. In a rematch of the 2017 World Series, both teams were tied at the bottom of the ninth inning. And then, Alex Bregman happened.

After Josh Hader preserved the tie at the top of the ninth, Bregman led off the bottom of the inning. His opponent was Dodgers close Blake Treinen. Astros fans dug in, expecting a fierce battle and potentially extra innings.

Bregman didn't want extra innings, though. After looking off the first pitch, the Astros third baseman crushed a sinker that hung at the middle for a walk-off home run. Fans roared to life after the pitch, and Bregman was mobbed at the plate after hitting the home run.

Fans took to X to react to the home run. There was the usual trolling of the Dodgers by Astros fans.

Other Astros fans were pretty excited to say that their team was officially back. After struggling mightily to start the season, Houston is back as one of the top contenders in the MLB.

The win gave the Astros a 55-49 record for the season, taking control of the AL West. It was a comeback effort for Houston, as they clawed from a five-run deficit to take the win over their cross-league rivals.

Astros' rollercoaster season

This season has been quite the rollercoaster for the Astros. They started the season off terribly, losing most of their games and falling behind the standings. Many celebrated the Astros' demise, including the Seattle Mariners. The Ms took advantage of the faltering Houston squad to lead the AL West.

However, over the last month or so, the Astros have found a groove that works for them. Houston went on a massive run before the All-Star break to climb back up the standings. Since then, they've been neck-and-neck with Seattle for the top spot in the American League.

The Astros have their work cut out for them in the AL West. The Mariners reloaded by trading for Randy Arozarena and Yimi Garcia in preparation for the chase. Houston, meanwhile, seems to be sticking to their guns and working with what they have right now. It's hard to argue with that given the current results.

Will the Astros keep this hold they have on the standings? They have the entire second half of the season to prove their doubters wrong.