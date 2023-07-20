The USWNT has held perhaps the top soccer teams in women's soccer over the past decade as they've won the past two World Cups. But there's one player who instills fear into opponents unlike anyone else — striker Alex Morgan.

As the US women seek the first ever three-peat in World Cup history, opponents will have to learn to defeat Morgan, which has proven to be one of the toughest challenges in soccer, particularly for other goalkeepers.

Several of Morgan's opponents have spoked out on what it's like to face her. Former Houston Dash goalkeeper Bianca Henninger Moreno laughed while recalling Morgan's dominance. “Do you want me to talk about how she annihilated every team I was ever on?” per Jon Arnold of ESPN.

Another goalkeeper, Costa Rica's Dina Díaz, shared about Morgan's abilities on the field saying, “She adapts to any style of play and always makes things tough for opponents. She can pop up in different areas of the field, always is well-located, and makes goalkeepers and the whole defensive line think,” per Jon Arnold.

Haiti defender Claire Constant added to why defending Morgan is such a nightmare, “You have to keep an eye on her for literally all 90 minutes. Her movement off the ball, whether she's checking into the seams or making runs into the box, is very, very hard to defend,” via Jon Arnold.

Alex Morgan is getting set to start her 4th World Cup on Friday when the USWNT begins their tournament against Vietnam. She previously won the Silver Striker at the 2019 World Cup and also was the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot winner.