The USWNT will be looking to become the first country ever to win three FIFA Women's World Cups in a row when they begin their journey this week in the 2023 edition of the tournament. Below, we'll lay out all the info you need to know about the States' opener against Vietnam, including how to watch, time, date, and streaming info.

How to watch USWNT vs Vietnam

Fox will be broadcasting the match on Friday, July 21st, with kick-off scheduled for 9 PM ET. This clash will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. If you want to stream the game, signing up for fuboTV would be your best bet.

The Americans landed in a group with Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Of course, they did beat the Dutch in the 2019 showpiece. Oranje will be on the schedule next Wednesday, followed by their final group stage fixture on Tuesday, August 1st against Portugal.

Vlatko Andonovski's side has been dealt a few notable injury blows ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup but still has all the talent in the world who are very capable of going all the way. Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith will be the leading catalysts up top, while youngsters Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson should make their mark as well.

Heading into their first-ever meeting with Vietnam, here is the projected starting XI:

Naeher; Dunn, Girma, Cook, Fox; Horan, Ertz, Sanchez; Smith, Morgan, Rodman

The USWNT sits as the clear-cut favorite to lift the World Cup on August 20th in Sydney.