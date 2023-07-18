Alex Morgan and the USWNT are preparing to defend their title at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The USWNT has lost some key players so earning another championship in Megan Rapinoe's final World Cup will be difficult. Morgan is prepared to lead the team this year, and she recently discussed her mindset heading into the event, per Michael Rosenberg of si.com.

“I am just as hungry for more [as] I was five or 10 years ago, but I don’t necessarily feel the pressures that I felt then,” Morgan said.

Alex Morgan prepared to lead the USWNT

Morgan, 34, is still one of the best players in soccer. The California native has enjoyed a historic career, filled with both individual and team-based accomplishments. She's certainly no stranger to World Cups either, leading the USWNT to previous championships.

In addition to Alex Morgan's greatness, another major storyline will be Megan Rapinoe and her final World Cup. Rapinoe recently announced her retirement so the USWNT may have even more motivation to win in 2023 to honor Rapinoe. Morgan backed up that narrative, issuing a straight-forward response to Rapinoe's retirement announcement.

“Well, now we just have to win the whole damn thing.”

Although the USWNT may not feature quite as loaded of a roster as compared to other years, one thing about the team is that they play with heart and never give up. With Rapinoe and Morgan leading the charge, we can expect more of the same in 2023. It will be interesting to see if they can take home another championship in 2023.