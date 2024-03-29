Former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez has a net worth of $350 million in 2024, however his attempt to purchase controlling ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves along with billionaire Marc Lore has apparently fallen apart.
While it may be a little surprising to see a former MLB player attempt to purchase an NBA team, the former shortstop who played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees certainly seems capable of owning a team. Let's take a look at Alex Rodriguez's net worth in 2024.
What is Alex Rodriguez's net worth in 2024?: $350 million (estimate)
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alex Rodriguez's net worth in 2024 is approximately $350 million.
According to The Sun, the 45-year-old made approximately $450 million throughout his baseball career, which spanned 22 seasons, with his earnings coming from a combination of his salary, bonuses, and endorsements. At one point during his time as a pro baseball player, he was earning around $33 million annually.
Alex Rodriguez's MLB career
Took my ring out of the vault for Sunday brunch today — Always brings back amazing memories. “Like“ if you watched the @yankees take the 2009 World Series ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/cpjwV5UYDM
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 13, 2019
Rodriguez began his pro baseball career as a highly touted prospect and was selected by the Mariners with the first overall pick of the 1993 MLB Draft. That signing included a three-year contract worth $1.3 million with a $1 million signing bonus, earning A-Rod his first big payday.
At the end of his stint with the Mariners in 2000, he signed what was then the richest contract in the sport’s history after inking a 10-year, $252 million deal with the Rangers.
The 14-time All-Star eventually opted out of this lucrative deal and signed with the Yankees, this time signing a 10-year, $275 million deal, which was again the largest contract in baseball during its time.
It was with the Yankees where he would finally win a championship, as he was part of the New York team that beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2009 World Series. He played his last baseball game in 2016.
Alex Rodriguez's earnings off the field
But aside from his earnings on the baseball diamond, Rodriguez is also a businessman and media personality. He is the founder of A-Rod Corp, a holding company that invests in various companies in the technology, real estate, wellness, and entertainment industries.
Some of the companies that A-Rod Corp has invested in include Snapchat, Wheels Up, and the coconut water brand Vita Coco.
Aside from being the CEO of A-Rod Corp, the longtime Yankees player is also the chairman of Presidente, a Dominican beer company. Rodriguez also had several endorsements throughout his baseball career and now even during retirement. He has appeared in commercials for Pepsi, the video game Guitar Hero World Tour, and Planters.
As mentioned previously, he has also remained visible even after retirement, appearing on various shows while also dating Jennifer Lopez. In 2017, Rodriguez signed a deal with the ABC News network and served as a contributor to some of its programs.
He is currently an MLB studio analyst for FOX Sports and was previously an analyst for ESPN on its Sunday Night Baseball program. He also hosted the CNBC show Back in the Game in 2019.
After earning around $400 million from his MLB career, Rodriguez has expanded and has also had success in business and as a media personality, making him one of the richest players in baseball. Even when he was still playing baseball, he already set his sights on the future and established a company, and made some key investments that are paying dividends.
Alex Rodriguez's bid to purchase the Timberwolves
In May 2021, Rodriguez along with billionaire Marc Lore announced that they had purchased a minority share of the Minnesota Timberwolves and would begin the process to become the majority owners. However, in March 2024, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor announced that the team was no longer for sale and that Rodriguez and Lore had failed to meet contractual obligations.
The two men disputed Taylor's statements and have claimed that they had the money they needed and that Taylor was having buyer's remorse as the Wolves are in the middle of one of their best seasons in team history, which has dramatically increased the team's popularity and its perceived value.
Now, he can add NBA team owner to his list of accomplishments, where he hopes to bring the same success that he has had to the Minnesota Timberwolves.