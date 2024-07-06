Alexei Popyrin takes on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Popyrin Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Popyrin Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the fourth round of the French Open. It was logical and realistic to think he wouldn't be able to play Wimbledon, but Djokovic has spent a career — nearly 20 years — pursuing peak fitness, flexibility, and durability. His work has paid off. Being in tip-top shape and knowing how to take care of his body at a high level has certainly helped him recover more fully than a lot of other athletes would have been able to at age 37. Djokovic has had to wear a sleeve over his knee, which might limit his movement to a very slight degree, but through two matches at Wimbledon, Djokovic doesn't look bad. He isn't completely dominating, but no top player is completely dominating right now at The Championships. Jannik Sinner lost a set in his second round. Carlos Alcaraz was taken to five sets by Frances Tiafoe and was in very big trouble late in the fourth set. No men's player is towering over the rest of the field, so Djokovic has every reason to think this is his championship to win. He has as good a chance as anyone of lifting the trophy, especially since he won't have to play either Sinner or Alcaraz until the final on July 14. Djokovic just has to take care of business and see if Sinner or Alcaraz are able to reach the final. Djokovic intends to be there, waiting for his opponent to arrive.

Here are the Alexei Popyrin-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Alexei Popyrin-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread:

Popyrin +5.5: -106

Djokovic -5.5: -126

Money line

Popyrin: +520

Djokovic: -750

To win first set

Popyrin: +225

Djokovic: -290

Total Games In Match

Over 37.5: -110

Under 37.5: -120

Popyrin over 16.5 games: -110

Popyrin under 16.5 games: -120

Djokovic over 20.5 games: -112

Djokovic under 20.5 games: -118

How To Watch Alexei Popyrin vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT — match could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

*Watch Alexei Popyrin-Novak Djokovic LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Alexei Popyrin Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic is not a dominant, overwhelming, smothering player right now. He's still good, he's still a Wimbledon contender, and he still figures to win this match outright, but Djokovic is not crushing opponents. He needed four tough sets to see off Jacob Fearnley — a relative unknown — in the second round. Credit to Fearnley for playing well, but Djokovic was far from his best. One gets the sense that Djokovic is trying to conserve a little energy for the second week of Wimbledon. He isn't trying to play in top gear all the time, knowing that if a match situation becomes difficult, he can then become a little more aggressive. Djokovic doesn't want to overextend himself, which is a good big-picture strategy, but it's not great for covering spreads. Popyrin, a huge server whose game is made for grass, can keep this match close enough to cover the spread.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic has a spread of just 5.5 games. If he wins three sets by two games apiece, he covers. That really doesn't seem like much. Djokovic can easily cover the relatively small spread.

Final Alexei Popyrin-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Djokovic covering the spread is a good bet. Djokovic under 20.5 games is better, because Djokovic could win two tiebreakers (7-6), which would hurt his chances of covering the spread, yet still be in good position to go under the total if he wins a third set with fewer than seven games. 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 would not cover the spread, but Djokovic would be under 20.5 games. You have a little more flexibility there.

Final Alexei Popyrin-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic under 20.5 games