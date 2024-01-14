Noah Hawley reveals the recent Alien Films from Ridley Scott will not be "useful" for his upcoming Alien prequel series on FX.

The upcoming Alien prequel series might just be a standalone. Per Hollywood Reporter, Emmy winner Noah Hawley hints at his upcoming FX Alien prequel series in an interview with KCRW’s The Business.

The showrunner of ‘Fargo' provides insights into the storyline set on Earth about 70 years into the future. It will precede the Alien film franchise.

Describing Alien as more than just a monster movie, Hawley emphasizes the narrative's exploration of humanity. Especially since the past films see humans caught between their primitive, parasitic past and an AI-driven future. He questions whether humanity, with its arrogance in creating AI beings, deserves to survive.

When asked about incorporating the backstory from Ridley Scott‘s Alien prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Hawley reveals his preference for the original films' retro-futuristic technology. “I prefer the retro-futurism of the first two films. And so that’s the choice I’ve made — there’s no holograms. The convenience of that beautiful Apple store technology is not available to me.”

He finds the concept of the “perfect life form” being a recent bioweapon less compelling. “The idea that, on some level, it was a bioweapon created half an hour ago, that’s just inherently less useful to me.”

The upcoming Alien prequel series aims to recreate the intense emotions of the first two films. Despite the challenges posed by a franchise with multiple sequels.

Currently, Noah Hawley's Alien prequel series faced a production halt in August due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. But is set to resume filming in Thailand soon.