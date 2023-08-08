Ridley Scott directed the sci-fi classic Blade Runner while Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve took on the second film, Blade Runner 2049. Scott said he regrets choosing Alien: Covenant over the Blade Runner sequel in a recent interview.

Speaking to Empire, Scott revealed his regret over not directing Blade Runner 2049. “I shouldn't have had to make that decision,” he said to Empire (via Deadline). “But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2.”

However, Scott isn't completely removed from the series. He will produce the upcoming Amazon Studios series, Blade Runner 2099. “I'm one of the producers,” he said. “It's all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World.”

It was released in 1982 — and was based on Philip K. Dick's novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? — and was a box office flop. In the years since, it has gained a cult following. So much so that a sequel was made in 2017. Denis Villeneuve's sequel brought back Harrison Ford and teamed him with Ryan Gosling, but didn't fare that much better. It grossed $259 million on a $150 million budget and killed any hopes of a continuation for a while. In 2021, an animated series titled Black Lotus, was made by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.

Ridley Scott directed Alien in 1979 before transitioning to Blade Runner. He didn't return to the franchise until Prometheus in 2012 — the likes of James Cameron and David Fincher each took swings at the franchise — and would also direct Covenant in 2017.

Coming up, Scott is set to release Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby this fall. He was also in production on the long-awaited Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Dnezel Washington before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes caused it to pause.