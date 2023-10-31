The Scream franchise is a rare instance where a series ages like a fine wine.

Since it's comeback after the franchise's second 11-year gap, the Scream movies have only gotten better. What began with an iconic trio of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette has slowly handed the baton off to a new group of youngsters (while maintaing the OG cast in various capacities). Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding lead the new-age films.

For yours truly, each Scream movie has its charm. I don't think there's a bad film in this list, per se, but they certainly do range in quality. Reminder that this is my list — not a definitive list. You very well could like Scream 2 more than the most recent entry, and all the power to you if you do.

All of the Scream movies ranked from worst to best

Warning: Spoilers ahead for all of the Scream movies

Scream 2 (1997)

The second Scream film meant to capitalize on the first film's success ASAP. It did come out less than a year after its predecessor, but that may be its biggest issue.

I'm also not the biggest fan of the college setting in this case. While the latest film similarly took its lead out of Woodsboro, it was underutilized. Plus, the Ghostface reveal was underwhelming due to the fact that it was so easy. The main puppet master wasn't even seen in the previous film, so it was just an out-of-left-field twist that doesn't land.

Scream 3 (2000)

While the college setting didn't work, Scream 3's Hollywood setting was a fun, meta location. On the set of the in-series Scream movies, Stab 3, Ghostface is going on another murder spree.

Perhaps the comedy is a bit slapstick and over-the-top, but I think this unique setting puts it over the previous entry on this list. However, once again, the Ghostface reveal underwhelms. The series was committed to pinning the murders on characters either the audience or Sidney never heard of.

Scream 4 (2011)

This was the franchise's first attempt at soft-rebooting the series. The return of writer Kevin Williamson — who was absent for the third film — helped it out a lot. A cast of younger stars are introduced, including Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, Adam Brody, and Alison Brie.

The Ghostface reveal works a lot better than the ones in the previous entries on this list. However, Jill (Emma Roberts) refusing to die almost breaks the film. The Scream movies have always been meta, but this was overkill (no pun intended).

It's odd that characters like Panettiere's Kirby lived on in pop culture for so long. She is a great part of the film, don't get it twisted, but that online clamoring led to her return in the sixth film. I guess it's nice to see a fanbase get their wish without being toxic a la the “Snyder Cut.”

Scream (2022)

I get the complains that the 2022 Scream film is the Force Awakens of this franchise. It is way too safe and way too close to the original film. However, there's a reason why Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett opted to go this route: The first film is iconic.

Plus, we needed to introduce the franchise to a brand new generation. It had been 11 years since the last installment in the franchise came out. And they found a way to bring the old fanbase in by bringing back Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette.

The new cast is great. Jenna Ortega inadvertently became the new franchise favorite — Melissa Barrera, who was positioned as the next Sidney Prescott in this film, steps up her game in the sixth film — and was joined by Booksmart standout Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who nail being the nephew and niece of cinephile Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy). Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, and Mikey Madison also starred in the film.

Scream VI (2023)

A little over a year later, a sixth Scream film was released. This time, the Woodsboro gang is brought to New York City. While they probably didn't film it all in the Big Apple, it's not as bad as Jason Takes Manhattan. They utilize bodegas, parks, and the streets of the city to their advantage — a case of the franchise using its location to its advantage.

The ending is a bit wonky, as the series attempts to up the ante with three Ghostfaces being revealed. Still, Barrera stepped up her game in a major way from the last film and cemented herself as the new co-lead of the Scream series.

Scream (1996)

No doubt about it, the first Scream is the definitive film in the franchise. Opening with the iconic Drew Barrymore kill and ending with the greatest twist in horror history, this film has it all. It launched the career of Neve Campbell and provided Courtney Cox one of her most iconic non-Friends roles.