So, now that fans have had a chance to dive into Zack Snyder's cut, the big debate kicks off: Which one's better, Joss Whedon's Justice League or the Snyder Cut? Creative viewpoints can vary, but some scenes seem to stand out objectively.

After years of back-and-forth, it's time to settle the score and decide which version of Justice League comes out on top.

The Plot – Snyder Cut

When it comes to the entire plot, the Snyder Cut does justice to the superheroes' arcs, providing the right details and setting up events. It offers more depth and background to the characters. It even included why each character make certain decisions in the movie. Like the almost brawl between Diana Prince and Bruce Wayne who had clashing viewpoints in resurrecting Superman. On the other hand, the original Justice League had some rushed storytelling.

Pacing – Justice League

Now, why did Joss Whedon keep things a bit skimpy on explaining the characters' actions? Well, it's mostly about runtime. The original Justice League had to squeeze everything into two hours, so they had to keep the pace quick. But then, the Snyder Cut decided to go all-in and ended up feeling a bit bloated. Some scenes felt unnecessary, and those slow-motion moments, well, they just dragged on for what felt like ages.

Acting and Music Production – Tied

When it comes to acting and music production, it's a tie for two Justice League movies. Both Joss Whedon and Snyder brought some substance to the characters, which is a win. They also added music to make scenes pop. They both accentuated characters and had specific, consistent soundtracks for each scene, using homages and keeping that pacing steady. What's really impressive is how they matched the music to each scene just right. It's all about those little details that make a big difference.

Villain Portrayal – Snyder Cut

These Justice League movies had similar characters, but the storytelling was where they really set themselves apart.

In the Snyder Cut, we get a Steppenwolf who's not just a cardboard cutout bad guy. He's got some depth. When they bring Darkseid into the picture with proper context, it adds a real sense of menace to the ending. Plus, they gave Steppenwolf this scary voice effect and some nifty armor that makes him look nearly indestructible. Quite the upgrade from Joss Whedon's version, where he seemed like he could be taken down by Wonder Woman's ‘God-killer' sword.

And let's not forget those extra scenes that amp up Steppenwolf's army. The underwater action, the Atlantean guards, and the attack on the Russian place all add to the scariness.

Dialogue – Synder Cut

In terms of dialogue, the Snyder Cut definitely takes the crown.

They've added and omitted some lines, and the dialogues just fit the characters' personalities better. The conversations are engaging and complex, and they didn't fall into the trap of repeating things over and over, which can happen in a movie this long. On the other hand, Joss Whedon's version leans a bit too heavily on jokes, and some of them might not suit the characters perfectly—like Barry Allen's clumsy moment with Wonder Woman.

Justice League vs Snyder Cut: Which is Better?

So, when all is said and done, the Snyder Cut takes the crown. It's a lengthy film, but it delivers way more content compared to Joss Whedon's 2-hour version. Snyder managed to make the characters likable, and he even made the villains worth cheering on. Those extra scenes set up possible sequels and more character development.

On the flip side, Justice League gets a point for being more watchable thanks to its shorter runtime. The action scenes aren't too shabby, but it's kind of lacking when it comes to dialogue and building up the characters.

Both Justice League and Snyder Cut are available on HBO.