Marvel Snap is rising in popularity as one of great collectible card games currently and here’s a list of all cards in it so far.

Marvel Snap features a lot of cards, updating with new cards sometimes by each month, especially cosmetics that would match promotions of outside the game. There’s only room for 12 cards in each deck but you have a lot of options to pick. Deckbuilding would take time to find and optimize your synergy or you can simply find the best value-giving cards the game has to offer. These options will be available for you to choose.

To unlock new cards, you need to increase your Collection Level in the game.

Unlocking Cards in Marvel Snap

In order to grow you Collection Level, there will be a specific way to do so. The only way to increase your Collection Level is to upgrade the rarity of the cards that you have. This in turn also upgrades the overall appearance of the card you are upgrading, which is not really a big trade-off for the work to be done. In order to upgrade cards however needs specific Boosters of each card and Credits to purchase their upgrade. There are also 3 cards daily that would only require you credits to upgrade them. This will give you an avenue of having cards upgraded without stopping but you need to grind for those credits to make use of this mechanic. Make sure to prioritize the cheaper ones in order to maximize efficiency of increasing your Collection Level.

Full list of all cards in Marvel Snap

Here is a full list from the full MarvelSnap.io database:

Starting Cards

Card Cost Power Card Ability Abomination 5 9 No ability. Cyclops 3 4 No ability. Hawkeye 1 1 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power. Hulk 6 12 No ability. Iron Man 5 0 Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this Location. Medusa 2 2 On Reveal: If this is at the middle Location, +2 Power. Misty Knight 1 2 No ability. The Punisher 3 2 Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this Location. Quicksilver 1 2 Starts in your opening hand. Sentinel 2 3 On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand. Shocker 2 3 No ability. Star Lord 2 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. The Thing 4 6 No ability.

Series 1 Cards (Collection Level 18 – 215)

Card Cost Power Card Ability America Chavez 6 9 You always draw this card on turn 6, and not before. Angel 1 2 When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it. Angela 2 1 When you play a card here, +2 Power. Apocalypse 6 8 When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power. Armor 2 3 Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed. Bishop 3 1 When you play a card, this gains +1 Power. Blade 1 3 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Cable 2 2 On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand. Captain America 3 3 Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power. Carnage 2 2 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed. Cosmo 3 3 Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location. Deathlok 3 5 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Devil Dinosaur 5 3 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand. Doctor Strange 3 3 On Reveal: Move your highest power cards to this location. Domino 2 3 You always draw this card on turn 2, and not before. Elektra 1 1 On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location. Enchantress 4 4 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location. Forge 2 1 On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power. Groot 3 3 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. Heimdall 6 8 On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left. Iron Fist 1 2 On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals. Klaw 5 4 Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power. Korg 1 2 On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into your opponent’s deck. Kraven 2 2 When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power. Lady Sif 3 4 On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand. Lizard 2 5 Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here. Mantis 1 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck. Mister Sinister 2 2 On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power. Moon Girl 4 4 On Reveal: Duplicate your hand. Morph 3 0 On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand. Multiple Man 2 3 When this moves, add a copy to the old location. Namor 4 5 Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here. Nova 1 2 When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power. Onslaught 6 7 Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location. Professor X 5 3 Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.) Rocket Raccoon 1 2 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power. Scarlet Witch 2 3 On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one. Spider-Woman 5 7 On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power. Squirrel Girl 1 1 On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location. Strong Guy 4 4 Ongoing: If you hand is empty, +6 Power. Sword Master 3 6 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Uata the Watcher 1 2 Once this is in your hand, you can see the unrevealed locations. White Queen 4 6 On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest Cost card in your opponent’s hand. Wolverine 2 2 When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power. Yondu 1 2 On Reveal: Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.

Series 2 Cards (Collection Level 222 – 474)

Card Cost Power Card Ability Agent 13 1 2 On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand. Bucky Barnes 2 1 When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place. Cloak 2 4 On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location. Ebony Maw 1 7 You can’t play this after turn 3. Ongoing: You can’t play cards here. Hobgoblin 5 -8 On Reveal: Your Opponent gains control of this. Iceman 1 2 On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 Cost (maximum 6). Jubilee 4 1 On Reveal: Play the top card of your deck at this location. Killmonger 3 3 On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards. Leech 5 3 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand. Morbius 2 0 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you have discarded from your hand this game. Nakia 3 1 On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power. Okoye 2 2 On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power. Rhino 3 3 On Reveal: Ruin this location (remove it’s ability). Sabretooth 3 4 When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0. Sandman 4 1 Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn. Scorpion 2 2 On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power. Shang-Chi 4 3 On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power. Storm 3 2 On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here. Sunspot 1 1 At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy. Swarm 2 3 When this is discarded from your hand, add two 0-Cost copies to your hand. The Collector 2 1 When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power. The Infinaut 6 20 If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this. Vision 5 7 You can move this each turn. Vulture 3 3 When this card moves, +5 Power. Warpath 4 5 Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.

Series 3 Cards (Collection Level 486+)

Card Cost Power Card Ability Absorbing Man 4 3 On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it. Adam Warlock 2 0 At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card. Aero 5 8 On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location. Agatha Harkness 6 14 Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you. Agent Coulson 3 4 On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand. Arnim Zola 6 0 On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations. Attuma 4 10 If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this. Baron Mordo 2 3 On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6. Beast 2 2 On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less. Black Bolt 5 8 On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-Cost card in their hand. Black Cat 3 6 If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it. Black Widow 2 1 On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand. Brood 3 2 On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power. Captain Marvel 5 6 At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible) Cerebro 3 0 Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power. Colleen Wing 2 4 On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand. Crossbones 4 8 You can only play this at locations where you are winning. Crystal 4 4 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards. Dagger 2 1 When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there. Daredevil 2 2 On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own. Deadpool 1 1 When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power. Death 9 12 Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game. Debrii 3 3 On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players. Destroyer 6 16 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards. Doctor Octopus 5 10 On Reveal: Pull 4 random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location. Doctor Doom 6 5 On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location. Dracular 4 0 At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power. Drax 4 4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power. Electro 3 2 On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card a turn. Falcon 2 3 On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand. Gambit 3 1 On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card. Ghost Rider 4 3 On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location. Giganto 6 15 You can only play this at the left location. Goose 2 2 Ongoing: Nobody can play cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 at this location. Green Goblin 3 -3 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this. Hazmat 2 1 On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with -1 Power. Hela 6 6 On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations. Helicarrier 6 10 When you discard this from your hand, replace it with 3 random cards. Hellcow 4 6 On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand. Human Torch 1 2 When this moves, double its Power. Invisible Woman 2 2 Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends. Juggernaut 3 3 On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly. Kingpin 3 4 When a card moves here on turn 6, destroy it. Leader 6 7 On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played to the location to the right, but on your side Lockjaw 3 2 When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. Luke Cage 2 1 Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced. M’Baku 1 2 If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it leaps to a random location. Magik 5 3 You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’. Magneto 6 12 On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location. Maria Hill 2 3 On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand. Maximus 3 7 On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards. Mojo 2 2 Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power. Moon Knight 3 3 On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand. Mister Negative 4 -1 On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck. Mysterio 2 5 As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends. Mystique 3 0 On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it. Nick Fury 5 7 On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Cost cards to your hand. Omega Red 4 5 Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations. Orka 6 9 Ongoing: + 5 Power if this is your only card here. Patriot 3 1 Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power. Polaris 3 5 On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location. Psylocke 2 1 On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy. Quake 2 3 On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location. Quinjet 1 2 Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less. Red Skull 5 15 Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power. Rescue 4 4 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power. Rockslide 4 6 On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck. Rogue 3 1 On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location. Ronan the Accuser 5 3 Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand. Sera 5 5 Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. (minimum 1) She-Hulk 6 10 Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn. Spider-Man 4 3 On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn. Taskmaster 5 0 On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played. The Hood 1 -2 On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand. Thor 3 4 On Reveal: Shuffle Mjolnir into your deck. Titania 1 5 When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides. Typhoid Mary 4 10 Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power. Ultron 6 8 On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location. Venom 3 1 On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card. Viper 2 3 On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location. Wasp 0 1 No ability. Wave 3 3 On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4. Wong 4 2 Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice. Yelowjacket 0 2 On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power. Zero 1 3 On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

Series 4 Cards (Collection Level 486+)

Card Cost Power Card Ability Bast 1 1 On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3. Black Panther 5 4 On Reveal: Double this card’s Power. Darkhawk 4 1 Ongoing: + 2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck. Dazzler 4 4 Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each Location, + 6 Power. Knull 6 0 Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game. Sauron 3 3 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck. Sentry 5 7 Cannot be played at the right Location. On Reveal: Add a -8 Power Void to the right Location. Shadow King 4 3 On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power. Shanna 4 2 On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each Location. Shuri 4 2 On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play. Silver Surfer 3 2 On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +2 Power Super Skrull 4 2 Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards. Valkyrie 5 3 On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power. Zabu 4 2 Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less (minimum 1)

Marvel Snap Series 5 Cards (Collection Level 486+)

Card Cost Power Card Ability Galactus 6 3 On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations. Ghost 1 2 Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last) High Evolutionary (coming May 23) 4 7 At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities. Hit Monkey (coming April 4) 2 0 On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn. Howard the Duck (coming May 16) 1 2 Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck. Iron Lad (coming May 9) 4 6 On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card. Jeff the Baby Land Shark (coming April 11) 2 3 You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location. Kang 5 0 On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn (without Kang). Kitty Pryde (coming March 28) 1 0 You can return this to your hand to gain +2 power Master Mold 2 2 On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand MODOK 5 8 On Reveal: Discard your hand. Nebula (coming May 2) 1 1 Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this) Negasonic Teenage Warhead 3 4 After any card is played here, destroy this card and that card. Nimrod 5 5 When this card is destroyed, add a copy to each other location. Snowguard (coming April 18) 1 2 While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear. Stature 5 7 Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game. Stegron (coming April 25) 4 5 On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location. Thanos 6 8 At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck. Thanos (Mind Stone) 1 1 On Reveal: Draw 2 Stones from your deck. Thanos (Power Stone) 1 3 Ongoing: If you’ve played all 6 stones, Thanos has +10 Power. (wherever he is) Thanos (Reality Stone) 1 1 On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card. Thanos (Soul Stone) 1 1 On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power. Thanos (Space Stone) 1 1 On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card. Thanos (Time Stone) 1 1 On Reveal: Gain +1 Energy next turn. Draw a card. The Living Tribunal (coming soon) 6 4 At the end of the game, split your Power evenly among all Locations.

With the Closed Beta now behind us and the full release available worldwide, we’re sure to see plenty of new cards joining Marvel Snap in the weeks and months to come. Rest assured we’ll keep this list up to speed with any new additions.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.