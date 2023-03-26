Marvel Snap is rising in popularity as one of great collectible card games currently and here’s a list of all cards in it so far. 

Marvel Snap features a lot of cards, updating with new cards sometimes by each month, especially cosmetics that would match promotions of outside the game. There’s only room for 12 cards in each deck but you have a lot of options to pick. Deckbuilding would take time to find and optimize your synergy or you can simply find the best value-giving cards the game has to offer. These options will be available for you to choose.

To unlock new cards, you need to increase your Collection Level in the game. 

Unlocking Cards in Marvel Snap

In order to grow you Collection Level, there will be a specific way to do so. The only way to increase your Collection Level is to upgrade the rarity of the cards that you have. This in turn also upgrades the overall appearance of the card you are upgrading, which is not really a big trade-off for the work to be done. In order to upgrade cards however needs specific Boosters of each card and Credits to purchase their upgrade. There are also 3 cards daily that would only require you credits to upgrade them. This will give you an avenue of having cards upgraded without stopping but you need to grind for those credits to make use of this mechanic. Make sure to prioritize the cheaper ones in order to maximize efficiency of increasing your Collection Level.

Full list of all cards in Marvel Snap

Here is a full list from the full MarvelSnap.io database: 

Starting Cards

Card CostPowerCard Ability
Abomination59No ability.
Cyclops34No ability.
Hawkeye11On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power.
Hulk612No ability.
Iron Man50Ongoing: Your total Power is doubled at this Location.
Medusa22On Reveal: If this is at the middle Location, +2 Power.
Misty Knight12No ability.
The Punisher32Ongoing: +1 Power for each opposing card at this Location.
Quicksilver12Starts in your opening hand.
Sentinel23On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.
Shocker23No ability.
Star Lord22On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
The Thing46No ability.

Series 1 Cards (Collection Level 18 – 215)

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Card CostPowerCard Ability
America Chavez69You always draw this card on turn 6, and not before.
Angel12When one of your cards is destroyed, this flies out of your deck to replace it.
Angela21When you play a card here, +2 Power.
Apocalypse68When you discard this from your hand, put it back with +4 Power.
Armor23Ongoing: Cards at this location can’t be destroyed.
Bishop31When you play a card, this gains +1 Power.
Blade13On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
Cable22On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.
Captain America33Ongoing: Your other cards at this location have +1 Power.
Carnage22On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed.
Cosmo33
Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.
Deathlok35
On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location.
Devil Dinosaur53
Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.
Doctor Strange33On Reveal: Move your highest power cards to this location.
Domino23
You always draw this card on turn 2, and not before.
Elektra11On Reveal: Destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card at this location.
Enchantress44On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.
Forge21
On Reveal: Give the next card you play +2 Power.
Groot33
On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.
Heimdall68
On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.
Iron Fist12On Reveal: Move the next card you play one location to the left after it reveals.
Klaw54Ongoing: The location to the right has +6 Power.
Korg12
On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into your opponent’s deck.
Kraven22
When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.
Lady Sif34
On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.
Lizard25
Ongoing: -3 Power if your opponent has 4 cards here.
Mantis12On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, draw a card from their deck.
Mister Sinister22On Reveal: Add a Sinister Clone to this location with the same Power.
Moon Girl44On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.
Morph30
On Reveal: Become a copy of a random card in your opponent’s hand.
Multiple Man23When this moves, add a copy to the old location.
Namor45Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
Nova12
When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power.
Onslaught67
Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.
Professor X53
Ongoing: Lock down this location. (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.)
Rocket Raccoon12
On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.
Scarlet Witch23
On Reveal: Replace this location with a random new one.
Spider-Woman57
On Reveal: Afflict all enemy cards here with -1 Power.
Squirrel Girl11On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.
Strong Guy44Ongoing: If you hand is empty, +6 Power.
Sword Master36On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand.
Uata the Watcher12
Once this is in your hand, you can see the unrevealed locations.
White Queen46
On Reveal: Draw a copy of the highest Cost card in your opponent’s hand.
Wolverine22When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power.
Yondu12
On Reveal: Remove the top card of your opponent’s deck.

Series 2 Cards (Collection Level 222 – 474)

Card CostPowerCard Ability
Agent 1312On Reveal: Add a random card to your hand.
Bucky Barnes21When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place.
Cloak24On Reveal: Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.
Ebony Maw17You can’t play this after turn 3. Ongoing: You can’t play cards here.
Hobgoblin5-8On Reveal: Your Opponent gains control of this.
Iceman12On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 Cost (maximum 6).
Jubilee41On Reveal: Play the top card of your deck at this location.
Killmonger33On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.
Leech53On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.
Morbius20Ongoing: +2 Power for each card you have discarded from your hand this game.
Nakia31On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power.
Okoye22On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.
Rhino33On Reveal: Ruin this location (remove it’s ability).
Sabretooth34When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.
Sandman41Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.
Scorpion22On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with -1 Power.
Shang-Chi43On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.
Storm32On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.
Sunspot11At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.
Swarm23When this is discarded from your hand, add two 0-Cost copies to your hand.
The Collector21When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.
The Infinaut620If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.
Vision57You can move this each turn.
Vulture33When this card moves, +5 Power.
Warpath45Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.

Series 3 Cards (Collection Level 486+)

Card CostPowerCard Ability
Absorbing Man43On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.
 
Adam Warlock20
At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, draw a card.
Aero58
On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.
Agatha Harkness614
Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.
Agent Coulson34
On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand.
Arnim Zola60
On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations.
Attuma410
If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.
Baron Mordo23
On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its Cost to 6.
Beast22
On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.
Black Bolt58
On Reveal: Your opponent must discard the lowest-Cost card in their hand.
Black Cat36
If this is in your hand at the end of your turn, discard it.
Black Widow21
On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand.
Brood32
On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the same Power.
Captain Marvel56
At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)
Cerebro30
Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power.
Colleen Wing24
On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.
Crossbones48
You can only play this at locations where you are winning.
Crystal44
On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 cards.
Dagger21
When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.
Daredevil22
On turn 5, you get to see your opponent’s plays before you make your own.
Deadpool11
When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.
Death912
Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.
Debrii33
On Reveal: Add a Rock to each other location, for both players.
Destroyer616
On Reveal: Destroy your other cards.
Doctor Octopus510
On Reveal: Pull 4 random cards from your opponent’s hand to their side of this location.
Doctor Doom65
On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.
Dracular40
At the end of the game, discard a card from your hand. This has its Power.
Drax44
On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power.
Electro32
On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card a turn.
Falcon23
On Reveal: Return your 1-Cost cards to your hand.
Gambit31
On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand. Destroy a random enemy card.
Ghost Rider43
On Reveal: Bring back one of your discarded cards to this location.
Giganto615
You can only play this at the left location.
Goose22
Ongoing: Nobody can play cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 at this location.
Green Goblin3-3
On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this.
Hazmat21
On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with -1 Power.
Hela66
On Reveal: Play all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.
Helicarrier610
When you discard this from your hand, replace it with 3 random cards.
Hellcow46
On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand.
Human Torch12
When this moves, double its Power.
Invisible Woman22
Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends.
Juggernaut33
On Reveal: If your opponent played cards here this turn, move them randomly.
Kingpin34
When a card moves here on turn 6, destroy it.
Leader67
On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played to the location to the right, but on your side
Lockjaw32
When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.
Luke Cage21Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.
 
M’Baku12If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it leaps to a random location.
Magik53
You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.
Magneto612
On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location.
Maria Hill23
On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand.
Maximus37
On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards.
Mojo22
Ongoing: If both players have 4 cards at this location, +6 Power.
Moon Knight33
On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.
Mister Negative4-1
On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.
Mysterio25
As you play this, play Illusions to other locations. Disguise this as an Illusion until the game ends.
Mystique30
On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it.
Nick Fury57
On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Cost cards to your hand.
Omega Red45
Ongoing: If you’re ahead by 10 Power here, +4 Power to other locations.
Orka69
Ongoing: + 5 Power if this is your only card here.
Patriot31
Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.
Polaris35
On Reveal: Move an opposing 1 or 2-Cost card to this location.
Psylocke21
On Reveal: Next turn, you get +1 Energy.
Quake23
On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, swap the positions of each location.
Quinjet12
Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less.
Red Skull515
Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.
Rescue44
On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.
Rockslide46
On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.
Rogue31
On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.
Ronan the Accuser53
Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.
Sera55
Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less. (minimum 1)
She-Hulk610
Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.
Spider-Man43
On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.
Taskmaster50
On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of the last card you played.
The Hood1-2
On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.
Thor34
On Reveal: Shuffle Mjolnir into your deck.
Titania15When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.
 
Typhoid Mary410
Ongoing: Your other cards have -1 Power.
Ultron68
On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location.
Venom31
On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.
Viper23
On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of one of your other cards at this location.
Wasp01
No ability.
Wave33
On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.
Wong42
Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.
Yelowjacket02
On Reveal: Afflict your other cards at this location with -1 Power.
Zero13
On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.

Series 4 Cards (Collection Level 486+)

RECOMMENDED
Marvel Snap February 2023 Update: Into The Quantum Realm

Marvel Snap February 2023 Update: Into The Quantum Realm

Zen Angeles ·

marvel snap roadmap, marvel snap 2023, marvel snap plans, marvel snap

Marvel Snap roadmap for 2023 reveals various plans

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

Card CostPowerCard Ability
Bast11On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.
Black Panther54On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
Darkhawk41Ongoing: + 2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.
Dazzler44Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each Location, + 6 Power.
Knull60Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.
Sauron33On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.
Sentry57Cannot be played at the right Location. On Reveal: Add a -8 Power Void to the right Location.
Shadow King43On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power.
Shanna42On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each Location.
Shuri42On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.
Silver Surfer32On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +2 Power
Super Skrull42Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.
Valkyrie53On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.
Zabu42Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less (minimum 1)

Marvel Snap Series 5 Cards (Collection Level 486+)

Card CostPowerCard Ability
Galactus63On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.
Ghost12Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last)
High Evolutionary (coming May 23)47At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.
Hit Monkey (coming April 4)20On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn.
Howard the Duck (coming May 16)12Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.
Iron Lad (coming May 9)46On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.
Jeff the Baby Land Shark (coming April 11)23You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.
Kang50On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn (without Kang).
Kitty Pryde (coming March 28)10You can return this to your hand to gain +2 power
Master Mold22On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand
MODOK58On Reveal: Discard your hand.
Nebula (coming May 2)11Each turn your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)
Negasonic Teenage Warhead34After any card is played here, destroy this card and that card.
Nimrod55When this card is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.
Snowguard (coming April 18)12While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear.
Stature57Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.
Stegron (coming April 25)45On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.
Thanos68At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.
Thanos (Mind Stone)11On Reveal: Draw 2 Stones from your deck.
Thanos (Power Stone)13Ongoing: If you’ve played all 6 stones, Thanos has +10 Power. (wherever he is)
Thanos (Reality Stone)11On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card.
Thanos (Soul Stone)11On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power.
Thanos (Space Stone)11On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card.
Thanos (Time Stone)11On Reveal: Gain +1 Energy next turn. Draw a card.
The Living Tribunal (coming soon)64At the end of the game, split your Power evenly among all Locations.

With the Closed Beta now behind us and the full release available worldwide, we’re sure to see plenty of new cards joining Marvel Snap in the weeks and months to come. Rest assured we’ll keep this list up to speed with any new additions.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.