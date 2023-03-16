If you need a handful of materials or stuck in some of the quests requiring certain items, here are Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes that will help you on your magical journey. These redeemable codes will make your life easier in progressing your adventure.

While on your big Disney adventure in Disney Drealight Valley, there are a lot of ways to earn Star Coins, the in-game currency, or gathering materials around the world. You need to do menial tasks that would be incredibly rewarding however there are also ways to receive items in the game without having the need to work for it. In every game, there are free giveaways by the developers and Disney Dreamlight Valley is no exception. Here are the codes valid up to date and steps on how to redeem them in the game.

How to Redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are the steps on how to redeem your codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once followed, you can already input the redemption code to get your free reward.

Go to the ‘ Settings ‘ menu by pressing the following button depending on your game platform of choice:

‘ menu by pressing the following button depending on your game platform of choice: Go to the Help submenu to open

submenu to open Once there, you’ll see a box that says ‘Redemption code‘, and it’s here that you’ll need to enter your codes

Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes Available

There are two active redemption codes as of now for Disney Dreamlight Valley. These two codes centers on materials that you can use to further progress in the game or do side quests pertaining to each material. Here are the two active codes that are active for quite a while now and has not yet announced its expiration.

REDEMPTION CODE REWARDS CENTENNIAL Melting Platinum Minnie Ears, 15 Iron Ingots GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM Golden Potato

As of now, rewards from codes are only materials used in the game and not anything else such as in game currency or premium limited edition customizables. Maybe in the near future, Disney Dreamlight Valley might include codes that would reward its players more valuable rewards.

