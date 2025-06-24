The NBA 2K25 Season 8 Release Date arrives soon, with the developers sharing new patch notes for the Season 8 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The update comes with a ton of fixes in gameplay, as well as modes like MyNBA, The W, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 Season 7 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K25 Season 8 Release Date

The NBA 2K25 Season 8 Release Date is Friday, June 27th, 2025 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.

Like always, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass containing 80 free rewards to earn over time. Furthermore, expect more information from 2K this week on all the new content coming to the game throughout the season. But check back with us when Season 8 launches to see the full list of rewards.

Additionally, 2K released new Patch Notes in preparation for the upcoming season. This Patch mostly deals with The City, MyNBA, and several other modes.

NBA 2K25 Season 8 Patch Notes

CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in The City

VC earn for Proving Grounds 5v5 games has been greatly increased

MyNBA / MyWNBA / THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

The WNBA referee uniforms have been updated

The “Ally” and “No Space For Hate” logos have been added to all WNBA court floors

The Atlanta Dream sponsor patch has been updated

Resolved a hang that could occur when selecting a team to play with in The W

The Golden State Valkyries court floor has been adjusted to better match the real-life visual

Keep in mind that Season 8 of NBA 2K25 may be its last. We expect to hear about NBA 2K26, the next installment in the series, later this summer.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Season 8 Release Date & Patch Notes. Additionally, we look forward to a brand new season full of rewards for players to earn. If you're looking for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, catch up on last week's episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some VC.

