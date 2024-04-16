Interested about the upcoming Esports World Cup later this year? Check out all of the games and titles in the Esports World Cup here.

Esports World Cup: All Games

A total of 19 games will be present at the Esports World Cup. This is a healthy mix of first-person shooters, multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), battle royales, real-time strategy games, fighting games, and sim racing games across multiple platforms.

“When we started working on the Esports World Cup and announced it last fall, we promised to bring the community all the best games,” says Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation. “We are incredibly excited and thankful to all the Publishers and Game Developers making this dream lineup a reality. Uniting and showcasing the power of esports and the esports community becomes the reality. Billions of players across the world play these games, and we can’t wait to bring all of those vibrant fan communities together in Riyadh this summer.”

The Esports World Cup is scheduled for Summer of 2024.

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is arguably the premier first-person shooter title included in this event. With the absence of Valorant, CS2 takes sole position as the 5v5 FPS game in the Esports World Cup.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is in the Esports World Cup. As one of the biggest MOBAs in the world and a Valve frontrunner, the Dota 2 will join the EWC with the Riyadh Masters.

EA Sports FC

EA Sports FC 24 is one of the best football sims in the world. Their esports ladder allows skilled payers to chase esports glory via its FC Pro competitive ecosystem. Viewership also exists for this game, as the FC Pro 24 Open recorded over 6 million hours watched and placed itself at the top as one of the most viewed esports events.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends has also found its neat corner in the hearts of battle royale gamers. The Apex Legends Global Series has continued stalwartly, regularly garnering thousands of viewers.

Fortnite

Fortnite needs no introduction. For the Esports World Cup, Fortnite will introduce a “brand new” competitive UEFN Island experience which is presumably tailored specifically for the event.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is also a battle royale, but it has the edge of being on mobile: a completely different market. The EWC is a sure-fire way to get more eyes on both the competitive game and its players.

Honor of Kings

Honor of Kings might sound like a new game, but it is a remake and rerelease of the mobile MOBA Arena of Valor. AOV had a huge Chinese playerbase and Honor of Kings serves as the official published version for the rest of the world. HOK is making its moves to have a foothold in the international esports industry, and the EWC is a massive step towards this goal.

League of Legends

League of Legends is one of the biggest MOBAs in the world, standing next to Dota 2. By the time Esports World Cup begins, the Mid-Season Invitational 2024 will have just finished, and more high-quality LOL games from the best teams around the world are always appreciated.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is arguably the biggest MOBA on mobile right now. It regularly garners a ton of viewership and an audience that would most definitely carry over to the Esports World Cup

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is making its return to the esports stage after the brief hiatus it took with the Overwatch League going down. OWL is now Overwatch Esports, and Overwatch 2 in the EWC will be a good indicator of the level of play we can expect from the Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS)

PUBG

PUBG, previously known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, caused the boom of the battle royale genre. It has now taken a back seat in its own category, but it still has a supportive community.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version, but it can hold its own in the mobile market. It services a lot of dedicated mobile players, and PUBG Mobile in the EWC

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege has also taken its place as one of the top tactical shooter titles available, and with big influencer names holding the game up, R6 Siege provides satisfying, high-skill gameplay. In the EWC, this is expected to be the same.

RENNSPORT

RENNSPORT is a racing sim, one of the many titles looking to make its breakthrough in mainstream esports with the Esports World Cup.

Rocket League

Rocket League is a competitive game that puts players into vehicles to play a twisted game of soccer. This uniqueness is its main pull for both its playerbase and audience – and it’s coming to the Esports World Cup.

StarCraft II

StarCraft II is a classic real-time strategy game that you or your uncles may be familiar with. Despite its age, it has remained standing in small pockets of the world like South Korea. Will SC2 see a resurgence as one of the games in the Esports World Cup?

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is the latest iteration of the classic fighting game. In coming to the Esports World Cup, the FGC is well-represented with Street Fighter 6 and another heavy-hitting fighting game.

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics is the only auto-battler in the Esports World Cup. Arguably the most popular auto-battler right now, TFT brings the League of Legends IP, champions, and mechanics into an auto-battler – earning its spot as one of the games in the Esports World Cup.

TEKKEN 8

Tekken 8, along with Street Fighter 6, will be the representatives for the FGC in the Esports World Cup. This newest entry in the Tekken series puts an agressive twist into the Rage mechanic, allowing for spicier and more decisive matches.

