NBA 2K26 Season 3 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 3 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

Season 3 tips off now! 🎄🏀 The grind is on. Lead your team, dominate the court, and earn your top rewards 💥

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 2 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER (CURRENT) MyTEAM (TBD) Premium Pass (TBD) 1 Season 3 White Tee Ruby Kyle Kuzma ‘Make ‘Em Say Uh' Teammote 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Snowflake Ball Trail Flower Wheel Player Indicator ‘No Limit' Chain & Jersey 4 Banners – Darius Garland & Julius Randle 120 Min 2XP Coin 90+ OVR Pack 5 Boosted REC Elbowband (5% Rep Bonus) 87+ OVR Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 American Express Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus) 3 Ascension Picks Crews Ski Mask & Puffer Jacket 7 Carbon Fiber Basketball 3x ‘Cheater' Game Changer 60 Min 2XP Coin (4x) – MyTEAM 8 Flower Wheel Player Indicator 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Caitlin Clark MyCOURT Mural Dragon Green Release Emissive Skull Ski Mask

10 Tier 2 ‘Hot Start' Badge Perk Amethyst Jalen Duren 10 Ascension Pick 11 Caitlin Clark MyCourt Floor Season 3 Ball & Uniforms 2,500 VC 12 Dragon Green Release 4 Ascension Picks ‘Boomer' – Indiana Pacers Mascot 13 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 90+ OVR Option Pack 14 Banners – Andrew Wiggins &. Ben Wallace 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 1 ‘Hot Start Badge Perk 90+ OVR Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 16 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus) Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) ‘Make It Shine' Game Changer Card (5x) 17 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Jetpack 5 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 19 ‘Clutch' – Houston Rockets Mascot Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 90+ OVR Wild Gems Pack

20 Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Diamond Kyrie Irving 2,500 VC 21 Banners – Paul George & Franz Wagner 60 2XP Coin 6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 22 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) ‘Wildcard' (5x) & ‘Clock Out' Game Changer Cards 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 23 Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost HOF Badge 2,500 VC 24 ‘Champions of All' Teammote 6 Ascension Picks 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Season 3 Diamond Pack Legend Badge Pack 26 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 27 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 28 Emotes Package #2 Pink Diamond Coach Rick Carlisle Season 3 Diamond Option Pack 29 Jingle Beard 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning ‘The Coyote' San Antonio Spurs Mascot 31 Throwback Banners (2x) 2x HOF Badges 10 Ascension Picks 32 Snowflake Eyes 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 Cade Cunningham Jersey Tee 92+ OVR Premium Pack Half Werewolf Facepaint 34 Boosted REC Armsleeve (15% Rep Bonus) 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk Galaxy Opal Paige Bueckers 5,000 VC 36 ‘No Limit' Basketball Jersey 10 Ascension Picks Hyperspeed Power Up Body Mod 37 New Balance Combo Pack HOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) Season 3 Pink Diamond Option Pack 38 120 Min 2XP Coin 10,000 MT 10,000 VC 39 Chili Ginger Mascot 50 Coach Points Ginger GOAT Mascot

40 +1 Cap Breaker Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards Pro Pass Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 3 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 3 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 3 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!

