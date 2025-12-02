NBA 2K26 Season 3 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 3 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 2 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREER (CURRENT)MyTEAM (TBD)Premium Pass (TBD)
1Season 3 White TeeRuby Kyle Kuzma‘Make ‘Em Say Uh' Teammote
230 Min 2XP Coin2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Snowflake Ball TrailFlower Wheel Player Indicator‘No Limit' Chain & Jersey
4Banners – Darius Garland & Julius Randle120 Min 2XP Coin90+ OVR Pack
5Boosted REC Elbowband (5% Rep Bonus)87+ OVR Option Pack2,500 VC
6American Express Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)3 Ascension PicksCrews Ski Mask & Puffer Jacket
7Carbon Fiber Basketball3x ‘Cheater' Game Changer60 Min 2XP Coin (4x) – MyTEAM
8Flower Wheel Player Indicator5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Caitlin Clark MyCOURT MuralDragon Green ReleaseEmissive Skull Ski Mask
10Tier 2 ‘Hot Start' Badge PerkAmethyst Jalen Duren10 Ascension Pick
11Caitlin Clark MyCourt FloorSeason 3 Ball & Uniforms2,500 VC
12Dragon Green Release4 Ascension Picks‘Boomer' – Indiana Pacers Mascot
13Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)90+ OVR Option Pack
14Banners – Andrew Wiggins &. Ben Wallace60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 1 ‘Hot Start Badge Perk90+ OVR Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
16Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus)Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)‘Make It Shine' Game Changer Card (5x)
1760 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Jetpack5 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
19‘Clutch' – Houston Rockets MascotGold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)90+ OVR Wild Gems Pack
20Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkDiamond Kyrie Irving2,500 VC
21Banners – Paul George & Franz Wagner60 2XP Coin6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
2230x Skill Boosts (5 games)‘Wildcard' (5x) & ‘Clock Out' Game Changer Cards4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
23Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level BoostHOF Badge2,500 VC
24‘Champions of All' Teammote6 Ascension Picks60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkSeason 3 Diamond PackLegend Badge Pack
2660 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
27Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)7 Ascension Picks6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
28Emotes Package #2Pink Diamond Coach Rick CarlisleSeason 3 Diamond Option Pack
29Jingle Beard120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge PerkPink Diamond Alonzo Mourning‘The Coyote' San Antonio Spurs Mascot
31Throwback Banners (2x)2x HOF Badges10 Ascension Picks
32Snowflake Eyes10,000 MT5,000 VC
33Cade Cunningham Jersey Tee92+ OVR Premium PackHalf Werewolf Facepaint
34Boosted REC Armsleeve (15% Rep Bonus)8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT
35Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge PerkGalaxy Opal Paige Bueckers5,000 VC
36‘No Limit' Basketball Jersey10 Ascension PicksHyperspeed Power Up Body Mod
37New Balance Combo PackHOF Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)Season 3 Pink Diamond Option Pack
38120 Min 2XP Coin10,000 MT10,000 VC
39Chili Ginger Mascot50 Coach PointsGinger GOAT Mascot
Article Continues Below
40+1 Cap BreakerGalaxy Opal Anthony EdwardsPro Pass Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 3 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 3 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 3 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 3 while it lasts!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.