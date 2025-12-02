The Madden 26 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 14 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 13 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, December 4th, 2025. The updates typically arrive before the Thursday Night Football game of the week. Therefore, we can expect to see it drop before the Detroit Lions host the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless, the latest roster update should be out before the games begin on Sunday.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of Week 14, it kicks off with a battle between the Cowboys and Lions. Both teams are fighting to get into a wildcard spot, and a win here is a must for both sides. The Cowboys are currently on a three-game winning streak, while the Lions have gone 2-3 since the bye.

Later on in the week, Shedeur Sanders starts the third official game of his career as the Browns take on the Titans in Cleveland. Sanders is currently 1-1 as a starter, with a good chance of going 2-1, considering Tennessee's struggles. It's also a must win game for Kevin Stefanski, who needs to start racking up wins if he wants to protect his job.

Furthermore, the Indianapolis Colts travel to Jacksonville this Sunday to take on the Jaguars. The Colts are going through a rough patch as they deal with injuries while going 1-3 in their last four games. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are 4-1 since their bye and are looking to retain their top spot in the division.

That's not the only big divisional battle going on. At the same time, the Steelers will be taking on the Ravens in Baltimore as one team tries to take over the NFC North. Pittsburgh has gone 2-5 after a great 4-1 start to the season, while the Ravens have gone 5-1 since their bye, but are coming off a bad loss to Cincinnati.

Week 14 ends with a Monday night matchup between the Eagles and Chargers. Philadelphia has lost two in a row, though they may be in luck this week if Chargers' QB Justin Herbert misses time as he recovers from surgery. However, even without Herbert, the Eagles offense would still need to find some way to improve if they want to keep their lead in the NFC East.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 14, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

