We've got the NFL Week 14 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 10-6 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 126-68 in predicting NFL games since Week 1 of the regular season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 14? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

Your AFC & NFC division standings update ✔️ pic.twitter.com/2eF4pz40Dq — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 10 10 7 34 DET 3 10 7 6 26

The Dallas Cowboys win their fourth game in a row as they beat the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night.

Both offenses were playing well in the first three quarters, though the Lions never had the lead once. They constantly played catch up with the Cowboys, were moving down the field with ease. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens went off, both earning over 95 receiving yards in the win.

Down 27-20 early in the fourth quarter, the Lions failed to score a touchdown and had to settle for a FG. Dallas responded with a swift touchdown drive in which Pickens caught a three-yard TD pass. The Lions needed 11 points in under nine minutes. They settled for another Field Goal about halfway through.

But Detroit's offense failed to score a touchdown in the end. They did manage to reach the red zone with over twenty seconds left. However, a dropped pass on fourth down from Jameson Williams cost the Lions as they drop to 7-6.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL SEA 10 10 8 0 6 35 ATL 0 14 0 14 0 28

The Seahawks survive a comeback attempt from the Falcons as they fight for the top spot in the NFC West.

Seattle got off to a hot start with 10 unanswered points in the first quarter (Kenneth Walker III TD run). But the Falcons woke up in the second quarter as Kirk Cousins found Drake London on a 25-yard TD pass. But Seattle took a two-possession lead again when Zach Charbonnet scored on a three-yard run.

Bijan Robinson cut the deficit once again, but the Seahawks squeaked in a FG before the half ended, making things 20-14.

In the third quarter, Sam Darnold found Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 22-yard TD pass. Walker ran in for the two-point conversion, making things 28-14. But unfortunately for Seattle, they couldn't do anything else as they watched the Falcons score on two unanswered drives. London's second touchdown reception came in the fourth quarter with just 2:11 left, tying things up at 28-28.

Seattle failed to score in the final two minutes, but they did score on their opening drive in OT. Darnold connected with Cooper Kupp for a nine-yard TD pass to make things 35-28. A quick four-and-out for the Falcons led to another victory for the Seahawks.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 14 3 7 3 27 BUF 0 3 7 10 20

Joe Burrow remains undefeated against the Bills as Cincinnati wins their second straight game.

The Bengals got off to a hot start, with Burrow throwing two TD passes in the first 10 minutes. The first was a 39-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase, while the second was a pass to HB Chase Brown. Buffalo's defense eventually adapted, limiting the Bengals to just 13 points in the next three quarters.

But the Bills' offense was the real culprit for their loss here. Josh Allen played uncharacteristically bad, throwing for less than 200 yards while throwing two interceptions in the loss. He did throw a TD pass in the two minute warning of the fourth quarter to make it a one possession game. However, the Bills only had two timeouts, not to mention they missed their onside kick attempt.

With the win, the Bengals avoid playoff elimination while the Bills remain in danger of losing a playoff spot.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 3 3 7 13 CLE 3 7 14 0 24

Shedeur Sanders wins his second game as a starter as the Browns defeat the Titans.

Cleveland's run game propelled them past the Titans. Tied 3-3 halfway through the second quarter, Quinshon Judkins earned his first of two touchdown runs, helping the Browns take a 10-3 lead at the half.

The Browns extended their lead with two more touchdown drives in the third quarter. The first was thanks to the team's defense as FS Ronnie Hickman picked off Cameron Ward at the TEN 34. Six plays later, Shedeur Sanders threw a TD pass to Jerry Jeudy.

Judkins ended up scoring the team's third touchdown (and his second of the day) with a 19-yard run near the end of the third quarter. Although Cleveland went scoreless in the fourth quarter, they could rely on their defense to keep the Titans at bay, like they were doing all day.

Ward ended up throwing a TD pass in garbage time, but Tennessee still drops to 1-12.

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 0 7 3 9 19 MIN 6 3 3 0 12

It was ugly, but the Washington Commanders found a way to beat the Minnesota Vikings.

J.J. McCarthy's return to action sparked the Vikings' offense… somewhat. While the Vikings actually managed to score this week, they failed to score a touchdown. In fact, they settled for four field goal conversions on five attempts. It worked at first, as the team at least had a 9-7 lead over the Commanders.

With Jayden Daniels still uncertain for Week 14, we kept Marcus Mariota in. He threw a touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the first quarter, and then again in the fourth (although the team missed their extra point conversion). In between was two field goal conversions, which put Washington up 13-12 at the time.

J.J. McCarthy played okay in the first half, but struggled in the second. He threw two interceptions, both of which led to scoring drives for the Commanders. Justin Jefferson only ended up catching two passes for 56 yards, including one big reception for 44 yards.

Should the Eagles lose, Washington can still remain in the playoff race.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 7 3 24 NYJ 0 7 0 7 14

The Dolphins win their fourth game in a row while pulling off a sweep against the Jets.

De'Von Achane kicked things for the offense, scoring two touchdowns in the first half to give Miami a 14-0 lead. Jets' QB Tyrod Taylor prevented the first half shutout with a two-yard TD run in the two-minute warning.

Tua Tagovailoa extended the Dolphins lead in the third quarter with a TD pass to Jaylen Waddle to make things 21-7. And after a successful field goal attempt in the fourth, Miami was up 24-7. Taylor ended up scoring another TD for the Jets in garbage time, but they failed to come back.

With the win, the Dolphins slowly catch up to the Bills while avoiding playoff elimination.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 0 7 0 0 7 TB 10 0 3 7 20

The Buccaneers complete their sweep of the Saints as they remain on top in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay started the game strong, with Bucky Irving scoring on the opening drive. But afterwards, they struggled to get anything going in the second and third quarter besides a couple of field goals.

Fortunately for them, New Orleans' offense wasn't doing anything either. Besides a touchdown pass in the two minute warning, Spencer Rattler and the Saints' offense struggled a lot. Rattler ended up throwing an interception while losing a fumble in the game.

The Buccaneers ended the game with an Emeka Egbuka TD reception to make things 20-7. Tampa Bay decided not go for two with a little over four minutes left, but it did not matter. The Saints failed to recapture the lightning from their one succesful drive in the end.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 10 3 3 10 26 JAX 7 7 7 8 29

The Jacksonville Jaguars win their fourth game in a row as they strengthen their lead over the AFC South.

The Colts managed to get the jump on Jacksonville when the latter fumbled on their opening kickoff. Jonathan Taylor made sure to capitalize on that with a 21-yard TD run, putting Indy up 7-0 in the first 30 seconds.

Later in the quarter, Trevor Lawrence put some points on the board with a TD pass to Brenton Strange. However, the Colts managed to take the lead with a FG before the quarter ended.

Indianapolis extended their lead with a FG to make things 13-7, but Jacksonville quickly reclaimed the lead when Travis Etienne ran for a 41-yard touchdown on the next drive. He ended up scoring again in the third quarter, helping the Jaguars take a 21-13 lead.

Daniel Jones and the Colts then led the team on three unanswered scoring drives. While they settled for FGs on two of those drives, Jones threw a TD pass to Tyler Warren to make things 26-21.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars finally got things going again as they put together one last TD drive. With 2:33 left, Lawrence threw a TD pass to Brian Thomas Jr. Etienne ran in for the two point conversion to make things 29-26.

The Colts failed to go down the field and score a game-tying FG. Instead, Jones threw an INT to Jarrian Jones, and the Jaguars managed to run down the rest of the game clock.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 0 7 7 3 17 BAL 0 7 6 9 22

The Ravens win the first of two bouts against the Steelers this season.

After a scoreless first quarter, Baltimore put the first points on the board with a TD pass from Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers. But before the half ended, Aaron Rodgers connected with D.K. Metcalf on a 13-yard score to tie things up.

The Ravens ended up scoring two unanswered field goals in the third quarter. But Pittsburgh ended up taking a lead when Jaylen Warren broke off for a 22-yard TD run.

Both teams traded FGs in the fourth quarter, though the Ravens ended up taking the lead halfway through. Jackson found Mark Andrews in the end zone for a TD, but the veteran TE also dropped the two-point conversion attempt.

Needing a touchdown to score, the Steelers came close, but failed after Rodgers threw an incomplete pass on 4th down with 1:28 left. The Ravens take over the division with the win.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 3 7 7 17 LV 7 0 0 3 10

The Denver Broncos sweep the Raiders in another low-scoring contest.

Like the last time these two teams faced, Las Vegas scored first. Tyler Lockett caught a TD pass from Geno Smith early on as the Raiders kept the Broncos' offense at bay.

However, Denver went on to score two unanswered touchdowns and never looked. Bo Nix threw a TD pass to Courtland Sutton in the third quarter. Then, R.J. Harvey pounded it in for 1-yard in the fourth quarter to make things 17-7.

The Raiders did end up making it a one score game again with about six minutes left. But neither team could get anything going for the rest of the game as Denver wins their 11th game of the season.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 7 3 7 3 20 GB 7 3 7 6 23

The Green Bay Packers defeat the Bears at home as they reclaim the top spot in the NFC North.

This was a very back-and-forth game with no clear leader. The Packers were the first to score (Josh Jacobs TD run), but the Bears responded right away (D'Andre Swift TD run). Both teams traded FGs in the second quarter to tie things up 10-10.

Jordan Love scored his first touchdown of the day as he found Romeo Doubs for a 17-yard TD pass. But the Bears responded with another TD drive as Kyle Monangai ran it in for 14-yards.

Both teams traded FGs again in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Green Bay, they had four minutes left on their final drive. They ended up needing to convert on three third down situations as they reached the CHI 18. Brandon McManus converted the game-winner, giving Green Bay the top spot in the North.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 7 10 7 7 31 ARI 7 0 7 7 21

The Los Angeles Rams rebound from their third loss of the season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacoby Brissett kept the Rams defense on their feet, scoring three touchdown passes in the loss. But L.A.'s offense had no problem putting up 31 points. Matthew Stafford played much better, throwing no interceptions while throwing three touchdown passes of his own.

Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Marvin Harrison Jr. all recorded over 80 yards in this pass-dominated game. Harrison Jr. caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to make things 24-21. But Brissett threw an interception on the team's next drive, and Kyren Williams capitalized on it with a TD run.

The Rams move back to the top spot in the NFC with the Seahawks and 49ers right behind them.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 0 3 7 7 17 KC 7 7 0 7 21

The Texans came back from a 14-0 deficit and lost control of a 17-14 lead all in one game.

Kansas City dominated in the first half. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone on the team's first drive. In the second quarter, Kareem Hunt punched it in for a 1-yard score. But the Texans slowly planted the seeds of a comeback with a FG drive in just 36 seconds.

In the third quarter, C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins for a 13-yard TD pass. While Houston opted not go for two, they did take the lead when Nick Chubb scored on a TD run in the fourth quarter.

Down 17-14 with 5:43 left, the Chiefs wasted over four minutes as they scored what ended up being the game-winning TD. Mahomes found Rashee Rice in the end zone on 4th & goal, giving the Chiefs a four-point lead.

Down 21-17 with less than a minute remaining, Houston failed to score a game-winner.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 14 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 7 0 14 3 24 LAC 0 17 3 7 27

The Chargers manage to beat the Eagles, thanks to a strong second-quarter performance.

Saquon Barkley started things off for the Eagles with a 47-yard TD run halfway through the first quarter. But the Eagles went scoreless in the second quarter as the Chargers scored 17 unanswered points. Justin Herbert threw a TD pass to Keenan Allen, and Kimani Vidal scored on an 11-yard run.

But the Eagles took back over the third quarter with two touchdown drives. Devonta Smith caught a big 38-yard TD catch, and then Saquon marched in for his second score. However, that ended up being the final touchdown for Philly.

The Eagles extended their lead with a FG to make things 24-20 in the fourth quarter. However, they failed to extend their lead further, despite everything the defense did to stop L.A.

The Chargers ended up scoring a game-winning touchdown with 0:12 left when Herbert found Oronde Gadsden on a five-yard TD pass. With the win, the Chargers keep things close with the Broncos in the NFC West race.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 14 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

