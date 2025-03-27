The Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Release Date is not far off, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and more. Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is the fourth main entry in the Metroid Prime series, and the eighth game in the series in general. This adventure follows Samus throughout the planet of Viewros, where she must face dangerous enemies and make use of her newfound psychic abilities. Without further ado, let's take a further look.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Release Date – 2025

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is set to release in 2025, though the exact date has not yet been confirmed. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch. The game is developed by Retro Studios.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Gameplay

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond retains the series' classic gameplay formula. The player controls Samus Aran, and must navigate their way on the planet of Viewros. Samus can fire projectiles, scan environments, and gain many other abilities which she will need to traverse the area.

Typically, Metroid games like to take all the abilities away from a player, making them re-earn those abilities throughout the game. Generally, Samus acquires many abilities like the Morph Ball and more to aid her in battle.

However, the game adds a new mechanic never seen in the series before. Samus possesses psychic abilities, which she can use to advance through the story. Why she possesses these abilities is unknown, but they'll help Samus in her journey.

Overall, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond contains a blend of platforming, FPS combat, puzzle-solving, and collecting upgrades to make you even stronger. While the game requires you to unlock certain upgrades, you can decide how much you want to do before completing the story.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Story

The story takes place on the planet Viewros. Samus must fight her survival using her newfound psychic abilities. Overall, the plot follows a similar formula to other Metroid games, but branches off with its own unique story.

Sylux, who first appeared in Metroid Prime Hunters, is the main antagonist of the newest entry. Furthermore, we can confirm a Metroid does appear in the game, but we know little about it right now. We can expect to learn more about the story as we get closer to the release.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Release Date so far. We look forward to exploring the planet Viewros and seeing the series' long-awaited return.

