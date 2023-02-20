Pokemon Go Trainers have a lot of Pokemon to catch and train but the resources for trainers are sometimes scarce so Promo Codes are given by Niantic to help us out. Some of them involve Poke Balls, Berries and various items but sometimes they include chance encounter for Pokemons to encounnter. Here are details on how to redeem Pokemonn Go Codes as well as active Promo Codes you can redeem.

Entering Promo Codes via Pokemon Go App (Android Only)

If you’re using an Android mobile device to play Pokemon Go, it’s a relatively simple process to follow. All you need to do to redeem the code is:

  1. Open the Pokemon Go app.
  2. Tap the menu button (the PokeBall icon)
  3. Tap the ‘Shop‘ button.
  4. Go down to the bottom part of the user interface. There, you’ll find where you will enter the code and get your items.

Unfortunately, IOS users doesn’t have this option in their app. iPhone users instead needs to redeem any codes through a web browser.

Entering Promo Codes via Web Browser

To redeem codes on an iPhone (or if it’s easier for you to redeem the code using web browser), you’ll first need to visit the official Niantic Offer Redemption website. You’ll be given three options to log in using Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids. Your credentials will be the same as the ones you use to log in to the Pokemon Go app. The next page to load will allow you to enter the promo code and, if accepted, a message will display telling you the items have been added to your inventory.

Promo Codes in Pokemon Go are not really often given by Niantic since the game is generous already to hand out resources daily. However, when these free promo codes actually come by, Niantic will share them on their Twitter account and everyone can easily redeem to make their lives easier in the game. Be sure to watch out for these promo codes because sometimes, more cool things are given away, especially chance encounters with rare Pokemon.

 

All Active Pokemon Go Promo Codes (February 2023)

There are currently three active codes in Pokemon Go that were released as part of the Go Tour Hoenn event in Las Vegas. Claiming them will give you encounters with Regirock, Regice, and Registeel!

Here are the active codes you can redeem to have a timed research with a chance encounter with the 3 Legendary Pokemon. More Promo Codes will come when Niantic releases more of their codes hopefully during the upcoming events they will still offer. In the meantime, we can try to activate these codes for chance encounters. 

Active CodeRewards
6X4H9UCA8F7TTTimed Research with a Regirock encounter
YKG5ZPC4SLXAXTimed Research with a Regice encounter
6AKRAV5WJN5FSTimed Research with a Registeel encounter

Aside from these promo codes, the in-game Pokemon Go shop already has some free Daily Boxes that you can readily claim to make your life a little easier. These free Daily Boxes will be providing you with a lot of handy rewards to utilize in filling up your Pokedex and training your Pokemon.

Full List of Expired Codes as of February 2023

If you’ve missed out on your chance to grab some of the free items for Pokemon Go, but still want to see what was offered to anticipate the next codes to follow, check out our list below.

Some codes in our expired list state that “this offer code is not available for your redemption (already redeemed or belonging to another account)” upon trying to claim them on the redemption site, and for this reason, they have been moved into the following table:

 
Expired CodeRewards
WRGUZRVKRR2M3World Championships 2022 T-Shirt
KG6EWDZRBK49KAY82x Super Incubators / 2x Incense / 2x Incubators / 2x Lucky Eggs
7AZGHWU6DWV841x Incense / 30x Pokeballs
SWHPH9Z4EMZN730 Pokeballs / 1 Incense / 1 Lucky Egg
E9K4SY77F562310 Pokeballs
LRQEV2VZ59UDAVerizon Jacket / Verizon Mask
KUAXZBJUTP3B7Samsung Cap / Samsung Shirt
45353477280755971 Star Piece / 20 Poke Balls / 1 Lucky Egg
53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP1x Incense / 10x Poke Balls  / 10x Pinap Berries
5PTHMZ3AZM5QC1x Sinnoh Stone / 10x Max Potions / 10x Ultra Balls
6W2QRHMM9W2R95x Razz Berries / 10x Poke Balls
9FC4SN7K5DAJ61x Star Piece / 5x Stickers/ 5x Razz Berries
DJTLEKBK2G5EK1x Star Piece / 10x Pinap Berries / 10x Stickers / 20x Ultra Balls
DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP30x Great Balls / 30x Pinap Berries
E9K4SY77F562310x PokeBalls
GXSD5CJ556NHGThe North Face x Gucci Collection
H7APT5ZTLM45GZV30x Poke Balls
MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW920x Great Balls / 20x Razz Berries
MQE4PFNYVRM6M1x Lure Module / 5x Great Balls / 5x Stickers
RWQNL567S5SP7VTLEd Sheeran shirt
P2XEAW56TSLUXH330x Max Revives / 30x Pinap Berries / 30x Ultra Balls
TRFJVYZVVV8R41x Lucky Egg / 10x Max Revives / 30x Ultra Balls
UWJ4PFY623R5X1x Lucky Egg / 5x Stickers / 5x Ultra Balls
VVM87WGMMUZHTB8XEd Sheeran shirt

 

