Pokemon Go Trainers have a lot of Pokemon to catch and train but the resources for trainers are sometimes scarce so Promo Codes are given by Niantic to help us out. Some of them involve Poke Balls, Berries and various items but sometimes they include chance encounter for Pokemons to encounnter. Here are details on how to redeem Pokemonn Go Codes as well as active Promo Codes you can redeem.

Entering Promo Codes via Pokemon Go App (Android Only)

If you’re using an Android mobile device to play Pokemon Go, it’s a relatively simple process to follow. All you need to do to redeem the code is:

Open the Pokemon Go app. Tap the menu button (the PokeBall icon) Tap the ‘Shop‘ button. Go down to the bottom part of the user interface. There, you’ll find where you will enter the code and get your items.

Unfortunately, IOS users doesn’t have this option in their app. iPhone users instead needs to redeem any codes through a web browser.

Entering Promo Codes via Web Browser

To redeem codes on an iPhone (or if it’s easier for you to redeem the code using web browser), you’ll first need to visit the official Niantic Offer Redemption website. You’ll be given three options to log in using Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids. Your credentials will be the same as the ones you use to log in to the Pokemon Go app. The next page to load will allow you to enter the promo code and, if accepted, a message will display telling you the items have been added to your inventory.

Promo Codes in Pokemon Go are not really often given by Niantic since the game is generous already to hand out resources daily. However, when these free promo codes actually come by, Niantic will share them on their Twitter account and everyone can easily redeem to make their lives easier in the game. Be sure to watch out for these promo codes because sometimes, more cool things are given away, especially chance encounters with rare Pokemon.

All Active Pokemon Go Promo Codes (February 2023) There are currently three active codes in Pokemon Go that were released as part of the Go Tour Hoenn event in Las Vegas. Claiming them will give you encounters with Regirock, Regice, and Registeel! Here are the active codes you can redeem to have a timed research with a chance encounter with the 3 Legendary Pokemon. More Promo Codes will come when Niantic releases more of their codes hopefully during the upcoming events they will still offer. In the meantime, we can try to activate these codes for chance encounters. Active Code Rewards 6X4H9UCA8F7TT Timed Research with a Regirock encounter YKG5ZPC4SLXAX Timed Research with a Regice encounter 6AKRAV5WJN5FS Timed Research with a Registeel encounter Aside from these promo codes, the in-game Pokemon Go shop already has some free Daily Boxes that you can readily claim to make your life a little easier. These free Daily Boxes will be providing you with a lot of handy rewards to utilize in filling up your Pokedex and training your Pokemon.

Full List of Expired Codes as of February 2023

If you’ve missed out on your chance to grab some of the free items for Pokemon Go, but still want to see what was offered to anticipate the next codes to follow, check out our list below.

Some codes in our expired list state that “this offer code is not available for your redemption (already redeemed or belonging to another account)” upon trying to claim them on the redemption site, and for this reason, they have been moved into the following table:

Expired Code Rewards WRGUZRVKRR2M3 World Championships 2022 T-Shirt KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8 2x Super Incubators / 2x Incense / 2x Incubators / 2x Lucky Eggs 7AZGHWU6DWV84 1x Incense / 30x Pokeballs SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 30 Pokeballs / 1 Incense / 1 Lucky Egg E9K4SY77F5623 10 Pokeballs LRQEV2VZ59UDA Verizon Jacket / Verizon Mask KUAXZBJUTP3B7 Samsung Cap / Samsung Shirt 4535347728075597 1 Star Piece / 20 Poke Balls / 1 Lucky Egg 53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP 1x Incense / 10x Poke Balls / 10x Pinap Berries 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC 1x Sinnoh Stone / 10x Max Potions / 10x Ultra Balls 6W2QRHMM9W2R9 5x Razz Berries / 10x Poke Balls 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6 1x Star Piece / 5x Stickers/ 5x Razz Berries DJTLEKBK2G5EK 1x Star Piece / 10x Pinap Berries / 10x Stickers / 20x Ultra Balls DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP 30x Great Balls / 30x Pinap Berries E9K4SY77F5623 10x PokeBalls GXSD5CJ556NHG The North Face x Gucci Collection H7APT5ZTLM45GZV 30x Poke Balls MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9 20x Great Balls / 20x Razz Berries MQE4PFNYVRM6M 1x Lure Module / 5x Great Balls / 5x Stickers RWQNL567S5SP7VTL Ed Sheeran shirt P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 30x Max Revives / 30x Pinap Berries / 30x Ultra Balls TRFJVYZVVV8R4 1x Lucky Egg / 10x Max Revives / 30x Ultra Balls UWJ4PFY623R5X 1x Lucky Egg / 5x Stickers / 5x Ultra Balls VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X Ed Sheeran shirt

