Palworld's release date has come and we are all introduced to Pals that are Pokemon look-alikes in Palworld. See them for yourself!

Pocket Pair, Inc. has released their RPG shooter fighting game, Palworld, and Pokemon fans seem to be wondering how much of their beloved Pocket Monsters are in a sort of mix and match in a different game and sporting different looks made by a different developer. After the Palworld's release date last January 19, 2024, these Pals, which look like Pokemon, can yield guns on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Let's check out all the Pokemon look-alikes in Palworld and see how close they are to each other's looks.

What is Palworld's Gameplay

Palworld's release date has come and in Palworld, players control their characters from a third-person point of view intending to explore the world of Palpagos Islands and uncover the secrets that they hold. In this survival game, players must manage their hunger level, craft basic tools, gather materials, and build bases that act as fast travel points. In the Palpagos Islands, some creatures are called Pals that players can engage in combat, weaken, and capture similar to how the mechanics of Pokemon is.

You may also purchase Pals in the black market through NPCs or trade with other players. These Palworld Pals can be used to battle, and station at bases to assist with scavenging materials, crafting, and cooking, depending on their type. These Pals also have Partner Skill, allowing them to turn Pals into weapons or mounts.

Pokemon Look-Alikes in Palworld

Palworld and Pokemon have a lot of things in common. Take for example that both publishers originate from Japan and that you will need to collect monsters to help you achieve your goals and finish the storyline. Pokemon may have monsters that use different skills but what sets apart the ones from Palworld is that their monsters wield guns. Yes, you have heard that right, guns.

Here are some examples of Pokemon that are featured in Palword:

Lamball and Wooloo

It's quite obvious that these two monsters share a lot of similarities being an actual sheep. White fur, round appearance, black to gray skin tone, and yellowish eyes. The only difference that we see between these two monsters is that Lamball is a bipedal while Wooloo is a quadruped. We are definitely feeling a lot of copying for this particular one.

Celaray and Mantine

Similar to Lamball and Wooloo, there are a lot of similarities given that they are both stingrays. They share the same features as a stingray so, I guess this is fine but the design are both eerily similar to one another.

Robinquill and Decidueye

For Robinquill and Decidueye, we are finally getting more visual cues on how these Palworld Pals are somewhat very familiar compared to Pokemon. Robinquill shares the same colorway, style, design, and features that are of Decidueye's. The resemblance is uncanny and undeniable. These Pal designs make us think that they are inspired by Pokemon but some may argue that their looks are total rip-offs from their favorite monsters that came before them.

Dinossom and Meganium

Dinossom and Meganium share the same principles in terms of their design. Looking at how the flower from Meganium's neck was transferred to the top of its head and how they are both dinosaurs in nature. The eyes of these two monsters are the same and the other prominent difference that we see is, just like Lamball and Wooloo, Dinossom is a bi-pedal while Meganium stays on all four of its feet.

Direhowl and Lycanroc

We point out more obvious look-alikes for Palworld and Pokemon with these very similar monsters. Yes, both are wolves in their own right but we only see little differences. The feet, tail, mane, and snout of both Direhowl and Lycanroc are two-toned in color with the only difference of having different facial features. Palworld Pals are on to something with this one for sure.

Anubis and Lucario

They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery, in this case, when you put one of Pokemon's most popular Pokemon as part of your roster, you definitely will be called out. Anubis' design, style, and typing make it more evident that there are a lot of Pals that were taken from Pokemon. Although Pals from Palworld can wield guns or become one, their uncanny resemblance with Pokemon is put in the spotlight. Pokemon Look-Alike in Palworld is a real thing.

