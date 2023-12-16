Following Teddy Keaton's hire at Clark Atlanta University, Allen University has announced former Central State head coach Cedric Pearl as their next head coach.

Following former head coach Teddy Keaton's hire at Clark Atlanta University, Allen University has announced Cedric Pearl as the next head coach of the institution.

Allen University Atheltic Director Jasher Cox spoke about the hire, saying, “I am delighted to announce the arrival of Cedric Pearl as our new head football coach,” said AD Cox. “His ability to connect with recruits, his passion and love for his players and his alignment with our vision and values are among the many reasons he has been selected to lead our program. We eagerly anticipate an exciting era under Coach Pearl's leadership.”

Allen University president President Ernest McNealey added, “I commend AD Cox for his tireless effort to identify the best fit for the football team and the university. Coach Pearl was one of only a few prospects presented to me for consideration and prior to the conclusion of the interview, it was abundantly clear that the AD had found the right coach. We welcome Coach Pearl and his wife to the AU Family and look forward to a successful tenure.”

Pearl is an alumnus of Tuskegee University, playing for the Golden Tigers in the last eighties through the early nineties. He started his coaching career in 1994 with his alma mater as the offensive line coach. He then joined Morris Bown College as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator in the final years of their football program.

He then transitioned to Morehouse College, where he served as the Offensive Line Coach for two seasons from 2001 to 2002. During his time there, he had two 1st Team All-SIAC Selections on the Offensive Line.

In 2003, he joined Alabama A&M University as an assistant coach, specializing in the offensive line and serving as the offensive coordinator. Over the course of 13 seasons, Pearl played a key role in leading the program to five SWAC Eastern Division titles and a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship in 2006. His offense also topped the SWAC in scoring and total offense in 2007.

Following his successful tenure at Alabama A&M, Pearl took on the role of interim head coach at AAMU in 2014. In the same year, he transitioned to Central State University in Ohio, where he served as the head coach for six seasons from 2014 to 2019. When he took over the program, the team had only 11 scholarships and 9 wins in the previous five seasons. However, under Pearl's guidance, they quickly turned things around, winning nine games in his first two seasons and boasting the number one ranked defense in the SIAC.

Pearl's achievements at Central State include being awarded Coach of the Year in 2015 for leading the team to their first .500 season or better since football returned in 2005. He also guided the team to two five-win .500 seasons and a total of 14 SIAC wins. In 2018, the Marauders achieved a 5-5 overall record and secured a second-place finish in the SIAC West Division, marking the program's best finish since joining the SIAC. Throughout his tenure, Pearl's coaching staff developed 11 All-Conference selections, 6 Super Region selections, and 1 AFCA All-American. He was once again recognized as Coach of the Year in 2018, while also achieving a graduation rate of over 85% for his student-athletes.

In 2021, Pearl had the opportunity to coach in the SIAC championship as the offensive coordinator with Miles College, where Miles won the SIAC West Division with a 6-2 conference mark. This added to his experience coaching in six championship games, including five in the SWAC.

Pearl spoke about the hire, saying, “It is with great honor that I accept the Head Football Coach position here at Allen University. I would like to thank the Board of Trustees, President McNealey, and AD Jasher Cox for this opportunity. YellowJacket Nation, Lets Swarm!”

Pearl is tasked with taking over an Allen University program that went 7-3 including an upset victory over Albany State University during their homecoming and a narrow loss to Miles College. The Yellowjackets not only lost Keaton as their head coach but also newly crowned SIAC Offensive Player of the Year David Wright, who entered the transfer portal.