McKenzie Scott, author, philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos donated nearly 12 million dollars to Howard University College of Medicine, per a report by Danteé Ramos of Blavity U. The College of Medicine, in collaboration with the College of Engineering and Architecture, will utilize the donation to create an innovation center. This state-of-the-art facility will enable medical and engineering students to explore medical technology and innovate new devices for enhancing patient care.

The grant is one of the many the philanthropist has donated this year reaching over 360 organizations worldwide. Scott also donated $40 million to Howard University in 2020, the largest donation by a single donor in the history of the institution. Howard University’s College of Medicine creates the most black medical professionals in the world and is ranked in the top 100 medical schools according to U.S News and World Reports.

College of Medicine Dean Andrea A. Hayes Dixon said of the establishment of the center via Scott’s donation, “The center will allow Howard University students, through the support of MacKenzie Scott, to be leaders in medical technology innovation. We intend to capitalize on the diverse knowledge base of our students—knowledge that could change how medicine is practiced throughout the world.”

Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. shared his thoughts on the generous donation adding, “My hope is that this gift will further solidify our College of Medicine as a world-class institution that attracts and retains future leaders in the field of medicine. We are extremely grateful to Ms. Scott for her amazing generosity and know that this gift will only strengthen us and, ultimately, the future of healthcare as our students learn to provide care that improves patient outcomes.”