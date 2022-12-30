By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Fantasy football managers who are relying on Alvin Kamara in their championship weeks will be thrilled with his status update after he was confirmed to play in the New Orleans Saints’ Week 17 clash with the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles on New Year’s Day.

Head coach Dennis Allen said that the star running back will play on Sunday against the Eagles, according to team beat writer Terrin Waack. Kamara was back at practice on Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions due to a combination of a personal matter and a quadriceps injury.

Allen told Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune that Kamara “looked good out there today, and he’ll be ready to go this weekend.” It isn’t known if Kamara will have a designation for Sunday’s game, but based on his coaches comments, Kamara will be on the field barring a setback between now and Sunday.

It’s a huge boost for the 6-9 Saints, who miraculously could still make the playoffs by winning the NFL’s worst division. The NFC South doesn’t boast a single .500 team, and the Saints could snatch the crown by winning their last two games, as long as the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose both of theirs.

It’ll be a tall task for the Saints, who will have to beat the 13-2 Eagles on Sunday and surging Carolina Panthers in Week 18 to even have a shot of advancing to the postseason.

If they can win both games, they’ll need the Bucs to lose at home to those same Panthers on New Year’s Day, and fall in their regular season finale in Atlanta against the Falcons.

It’s an uphill climb to say the least for the Saints, but having Alvin Kamara on the field is a great start.