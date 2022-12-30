By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints after returning to practice on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Reporters spotted him throwing and that looked good, but it’s really about if he can withstand if someone falls on him or if he takes a hit to the shoulder,” Rapoport said on Friday morning. “There’ still a lot to be determined about whether or not he can play [on Sunday], but at least he has a chance.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni refused to name a starter when he spoke to the media Friday, though he corroborated Rapoport’s report on Hurts looking good, as noted by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Hurts’ return to practice marks his first action since suffering a shoulder joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder on Dec. 18 in Chicago. Hurts worked ahead of quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Ian Book, a fair sign he could potentially be putting himself in a position to play on Sunday against the Saints. Hurts was seen “moving around and throwing” at the session.

Although the signal-caller was limited at Thursday’s practice, Friday’s injury report will paint a clearer picture on whether or not he’ll avoid a designation heading into the weekend.

Minshew was solid in his start for the Eagles in their 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, completing 24 of 40 attempts for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added four rushing attempts for five yards and a touchdown of his own in the contest.

The Eagles will have a tough decision to make in Week 17. There’s a case for playing Jalen Hurts if he’s healthy enough against the Saints, but Minshew showed enough to think he’s capable of facilitating the team’s offense again this weekend, giving Hurts another week to rest before the postseason.