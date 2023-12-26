Explore the rise of soccer sensation Alyssa Thompson, vying for the USWNT Young Female Player of the Year award.

Alyssa Thompson's meteoric ascent in the soccer realm has been nothing short of extraordinary in 2023. From seizing the top spot in the NWSL Draft, making her mark at Angel City FC, to leaving an indelible impression in the USWNT and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Thompson's prowess has earned her a spot among the nominees for the Young Female Player of the Year award.

Former American forward Hercules Gomez recently championed Thompson's candidacy for the esteemed award, emphasizing her exceptional impact. Gomez expressed, “This is a fairly easy one for me. It’s Alyssa Thompson… She’s ahead, she’s got that X Factor,” lauding her standout performances and innate talent that sets her apart on the field.

While acknowledging the brilliance of other nominees like Onyeka Gamero, Savannah King, Olivia Moultrie, and Ally Sentnor, Gomez's resounding endorsement places Thompson in a league of hers. Her ability to be a “difference-maker” and her seamless comfort on the field have set her apart.

Amidst the accolades, the US Soccer Awards stir anticipation, featuring categories for both senior and young players in men's and women's divisions. However, the absence of Trinity Rodman in the Player of the Year nominations drew criticism, considering her impactful contributions despite the USWNT's World Cup elimination.

With Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan, and Sophia Smith in the running, speculations abound. Who will emerge victorious in these coveted categories remains a point of fervent discussion among soccer enthusiasts.

As the soccer world awaits the unveiling of the winners, the spotlight remains on Thompson, a rising force in USWNT, whose extraordinary journey continues to captivate fans and pundits alike. Who will claim these prestigious titles? Share your predictions in the comments below.