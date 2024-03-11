Manchester United‘s rising star, Rasmus Hojlund, has found himself in hot water after giving an interview to a controversial YouTube channel, reported by GOAL. The Danish striker, unaware of the channel's critical stance towards the club, spoke openly about his recent success and life in Manchester. However, this decision has led to his teammates questioning his judgment.
According to reports from the United We Stand magazine, several Manchester United players confronted Hojlund over his interview with the YouTube channel. The channel, known as The United Stand, has been known for its critical views on the Red Devils. Concerned about the negative light it could shed on the team, Hojlund's fellow players expressed their disapproval.
Mark Goldbridge, the person behind The United Stand group, took to social media to address the controversy. In response to the backlash, Goldbridge made it clear that the interview had been planned for months and that everyone in the club was aware of it. He also highlighted that the interview had been conducted on a training day at Carrington, where media engagement was scheduled.
Jealousy always seems to burn brightest on a Sunday lol! So, that interview took months to put together. Everyone in the club was aware, the player and others were doing media on a training day at Carrington, we were there all morning. If anyone wanted to stop it they could of. https://t.co/kCRguLnKxw
— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 10, 2024
As the dust settles on this controversy, Manchester United is set to face their arch-rivals, Liverpool, in an FA Cup quarter-final clash. Erik ten Hag's side will be seeking to continue their recent good form in this crucial match. The encounter promises to be a thrilling battle between two in-form teams, and fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome.
Despite the distractions caused by the interview controversy, Hojlund will need to focus on his performance on the field. The young Danish striker has been in exceptional form lately, and his rise has been a bright spot for Manchester United. It remains to be seen how this incident will affect his relationship with his teammates and his overall standing within the club.
The FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool presents a significant opportunity for Rasmus Hojlund and his teammates to prove themselves. A strong performance against their fierce rivals would not only help them advance in the competition but also mend any potential rifts caused by the interview.