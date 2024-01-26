Manchester United's Amad Diallo is the subject of transfer discussions, with Sunderland's sporting director revealing inquiries

Manchester United‘s Amad Diallo is the subject of transfer discussions, with Sunderland's sporting director revealing inquiries about the winger's potential move before the January window closes, reported by GOAL. Amad showcased his talent during a successful loan stint at Sunderland last season, contributing to the team's journey to the Championship play-offs. However, a knee injury disrupted his plans for a breakthrough season at Old Trafford in 2023-24.

Having returned to fitness and gained minutes with United, there are speculations about another loan move for the 21-year-old to aid him in rediscovering his top form. While Sunderland is keen to welcome Amad back, they acknowledge potential competition for his sought-after signature if a transfer is greenlit.

Sunderland's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, affirmed the positive relationship with Amad and Manchester United, stating, “Do we think he’s a player that could come and improve our team? Yes. Have we inquired about him? Yes. Have we kept in contact? Of course we have.” Speakman emphasized the unpredictable nature of transfer situations and acknowledged the challenges of securing a player of Amad's caliber.

Despite expressing interest, Speakman recognizes Amad's status as a “tier one player,” hinting that top leagues may be his destination. While a loan scenario would be welcomed by Sunderland, the competitive landscape for acquiring a player of Amad's potential is acknowledged.

Amad Diallo remains eager to make a positive impact at Manchester United, especially as questions arise regarding the contributions of other forwards like Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho under manager Erik ten Hag. The winger's future at Old Trafford is closely watched as the transfer window progresses.