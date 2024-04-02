With the success of Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories has closed a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM Studios.
This news packs a punch, considering Amazon MGM Studios gets first dibs on narrative features that his production company creates, Variety reports. Regarding what it entails, this will be for anything released theatrically and streaming.
Road House, the reboot of the iconic 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze, was a massive hit for Prime Video. It starred Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who took a job in the Florida Keys at a roadhouse to get rid of troublemakers. However, he soon found out there was a lot more to the situation than he intended to get into.
About Nine Stories
The actor's company was founded in 2015 with Riva Marker. It's a New York-based production company “dedicated to working with visionary storytellers in all fields.”
Beyond Road House, the studio behind the film The Guilty (2021), which starred Gyllenhaal as Joe Baylor. Some of their upcoming films include Finding the Mother Tree, Oblivion Song, Fun Home, and The Lost Airman.
Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “Jake is a one-of-a-kind talent whose passion and eye for filmmaking makes him a powerful storyteller both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Following the record-breaking success of Road House, we could not imagine a better time to officially cement our relationship. Jake has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to collaborating with him and the Nine Stories team to create needle-moving and compelling films from visionary filmmakers.”
Jake Gyllenhaal said, “I've worked with Amazon MGM on two films this past year, and they've been a wonderful partner both times. Their dedication to filmmaking is contagious, and I so admire their commitment to fans all over the world. I am thrilled to formalize what is an already fruitful collaboration — especially on the heels of Road House's outstanding debut.”
THR reports that Road House was Amazon's biggest movie streaming debut. It has had an impressive 50 million viewers on Prime Video since its release on March 21. Amazon didn't specify how it reached that number. An example is whether an account watching a minute of the movie counts in the tally of 50 million. Regardless, it's safe to say it did well.
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said, “The groundbreaking successful debut of Road House is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire Road House filmmaking team and the film's cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhall. It's great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences.”
It sounds like we'll be seeing many more collaborations with the Star and Amazon MGM soon.