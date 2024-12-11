Amazon MGM Studios has teamed up with the Entertainment Industry College Outreach program (EICOP) to create a more inclusive and fair talent pipeline that includes HBCU students and other underrepresented groups. Through this partnership, EICOP will be able to continue its effort of bringing different points of view to the table by offering paid internships in all areas of its business starting in the summer of 2025 to student leaders and recent college graduates.

“We are committed to building a home for talent that nurtures creativity, inclusive storytelling, and innovation both on screen and off,” said Amanda Baker-Lane, global head of DEIA for Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video. “Through our partnership with EICOP, we will continue to amplify the voices of the next generation of entertainment industry leaders.”

EICOP CEO and president Stacy Milner spoke on their recent groundbreaking partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are excited to have Amazon MGM Studios join us in this important and much-needed pipeline development initiative. Together, we will continue opening doors and creating access for HBCU Scholars and other underrepresented talent to bring their skills, experiences, and perspectives to the workforce of today’s global creative industry.”

To increase their understanding of every facet of the entertainment industry, the program gives the student cohort members the opportunity to network, visit studio lots, attend speaker series and events, interact with industry leaders, and go behind the scenes of leading entertainment companies.

The goal of EICOP is to remove structural obstacles by offering housing accommodation and paid internships, which guarantee that participants will have the chance to have important exposure to the entertainment industry. In order to obtain invaluable practical experience, each year's cohort will spend the summer in EICOP's Los Angeles, New York, or Atlanta-based program working with one of its industry partner organizations, which currently include Amazon MGM Studios, Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., CAA, WME, UTA, and others.

Last month, Stacy Milner was honored at the HBCU First Look Film Festival during the My HBCU Joy Awards for the work she’s done with the program. More than 400 applicants have applied for the EICOP 2025 summer program.