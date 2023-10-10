A new expose reveals the drama on the set of the upcoming DCU film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — namely between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard.

Variety posted a story that revealed the ripple effects of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial had on their DCU film. Notes from Dr. Dawn Hughes, Heard's therapist, revealed just how hostile the Aquaman 2 set was.

Allegedly, an intoxicated Momoa, who stars as Aquaman in the DCU film, showed up to the set dressed as Depp. He even pushed to have Heard removed from the film entirely. In the first film, she played Mera, The Queen of Atlantis and wife of Momoa's character.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” Dr. Hughes' notes say. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

While Momoa's reps declined to comment, a spokesperson for DC pushed back against these allegations. “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

There were others that also supported Momoa. “Jason works his a*s off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set,” said an insider on the set of the DCU film.

He added that Momoa and Heard actually got along and were seen joking around. “And he isn't dressing up like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.

Whatever the case, it sounds like the DCU (formerly DCEU) is going out with a bang. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the final film in the pre-James Gunn and Peter Safran era. They'll probably want to wash the taste of this project out of their mouths.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.