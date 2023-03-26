Amber Heard is an American actress well-known for her roles in movies such as Never Back Down, Drive Angry, and The Rum Diary. She also plays Mera in Aquaman and its upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aside from her work as an actress, she is also the spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris and is a human rights activist. Unfortunately, her name was recently in the headlines of because of the much-publicized trial involving her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In this article, however, we will be talking about Amber Heard’s net worth in 2023.

Amber Heard’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $500,000

Amber Heard’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $500,000. This is agreed upon by multiple outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about the life of the American actress.

Amber Laura Heard was born on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas, to parents Patricia Paige and David Clinton Heard. Her mother was an internet researcher while her father owned a small construction company. She also has a younger sister named Whitney and their family lived just outside of Austin, Texas.

Her father, David Clinton, trained horses in his free time, which is why Amber grew up riding horses and she went hunting and fishing with her father. She also participated in beauty pageants when she was growing up, but later claimed that she cannot support the objectification of pageants.

Amber Heard was raised as a Catholic. However, after her best friend died in a car crash, she began identifying as an Atheist and she said she is no longer comfortable in the “conservative, God-fearin’ Texas.” She later dropped out of Catholic high school and moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue an acting career.

Her earliest acting work came in the form of her appearance in two music videos, Kenny Chesney’s There Goes My Life and Eisley’s I Wasn’t Prepared. She also had small supporting roles in various TV series such as Jack & Bobby, The Mountain, and The O.C.

Amber Heard made her film debut with a minor role in the sports drama Friday Night Lights. She then had supporting roles in films such as Drop Dead Sexy, North Country, Side FX, Price to Pay, Alpha Dog, and Spin.

She then had her first leading role in the unconventional slasher film titled All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, which premiered at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival. However, it was not released in Europe until 2008 and in the US until 2013 due to distribution problems.

In 2008, Amber Heard gained mainstream recognition due to her appearance in the stoner comedy Pineapple Express and the martial arts drama Never Back Down, with both movies proving to be box office successes.

The following year, she starred alongside David Duchovny and Demi Moore in the comedy drama film The Joneses. Critics claimed that Heard “more or less steals the show” from Demi Moore. She then had a brief appearance in the 2009 zombie comedy film Zombieland, which was a box office success.

Other than that, most of her films during that time were either independent films such as ExTerminators, The River Why, and And Soon the Darkness, or horror films such as The Stepfather and The Ward.

In 2011, she starred opposite Nicolas Cage in the supernatural action thriller Drive Angry. Unfortunately, the film received bad reviews and was a commercial failure. She then starred in NBC’s The Playboy Club, but after poor reviews and ratings, the series was canceled after only three episodes.

Amber Heard was then cast as the love interest of the main character, played by Johnny Depp , in the comedy drama film The Rum Diary. The movie was not a commercial success and it received mixed reviews.

In 2015, she had a prominent supporting role in the comedy drama film Magic Mike XXL in which she played the love interest of the film’s lead Channing Tatum. The film was a large box office success, similar to its first film.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She then had a supporting role in the period drama The Danish Girl, and a starring role alongside James Franco and Ed Harris in the independent crime thriller The Adderall Diaries. She was cast opposite Christopher Walken in the television film One More Time. To prepare for the role, she took singing lessons and learned to play the piano and guitar.

In 2017, Amber Heard join the ensemble cast of the indie comedy I Do… Until I Don’t. She also joined the DC Extended Universe when she was cast as Mera, princess of an Atlantean kingdom, in the superhero film Justice League.

She later reprised the role the following year in Aquaman, which she co-starred opposite Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, and Willem Dafoe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

In 2021, Amber Heard reprised her role as Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is a director’s cut of the 2017 film, and she shot new scenes written by Zack Snyder for the epilogue of the film. She will next appear as Mera in the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for release in 2023.

Aside from her work as an actress, she also appeared in an advertisement campaign for the fashion brand Guess in 2011. She was also appointed as the global ambassador for cosmetics giant L’Oreal Paris in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

As for her personal life, Amber Heard married Johnny Depp in February 2015. She met the actor in 2009 when they filmed The Rum Diary and they began dating in 2011. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last long as she filed for divorce in May 2016, claiming that Depp was verbally and physically abusive towards her.

A settlement was reached in August 2016 and the divorce was finalized in January 2017. Johnny Depp paid $7 million to Amber Heard as a settlement, which she pledged to donate to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In June 2018, Depp brought a libel lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the company publishing the British tabloid The Sun after they labeled him a wife beater in April 2018. Amber Heard was a key witness during the trial in July 2020.

Following the Depp vs. NGN case, a Change.org petition surfaced asking for Heard to be fired from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the petition reached over two million supporters.

In August 2020, Heard countersued Depp, alleging that he coordinated a “harassment campaign via Twitter and online petitions in an effort to get her fired from Aquaman and L’Oreal. The trial for the Depp v. Heard case started on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took over numerous news outlets and countless posts across the social media space. The trial came to a verdict on June 1, 2022, with Heard being found guilty of defamation against Depp. One of Depp’s lawyers was also found guilty of defamation for calling her abuse allegations a hoax, but Depp was awarded more money in the end. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, though a cap on punitive damages limited the total to $10.35 million. Heard was awarded $2 million. She actually wound up filing an appeal to the verdict but ultimately decided to settle, which involved a $1 million payment to Depp.

Because of this situation, Heard’s net worth has taken a dip, and she has not had much work in Hollywood of late. With all of that being said, were you surprised about Amber Heard’s net worth in 2023?