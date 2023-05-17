It looks like American Idol found the perfect guest host to reinvigorate their ratings as their May 7 episode featuring Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette drew a season-high viewership.

Deadline reported that the May 7 episode of American Idol drew an audience of 7.7 million people after seven days of delayed viewing. This data was presented by Nielsen. That’s reportedly 3% higher than the previous week’s viewership and 13% higher year-over-year. Additionally, when streaming and digital platform viewership was taken into consideration, the episode upped its total by almost a million and had 8.6 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating after a week. This was the strongest multi-platform telecast since May 1, 2022.

The current season of American Idol premiered on February 19 and is gearing up for its season finale on May 21. Ryan Seacrest once again hosted this season and Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie served as the judges for the sixth consecutive season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ed Sheeran has been in the news a lot lately thanks to a lawsuit and trial over his song “Thinking Out Loud” and its similarity to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” Just yesterday, a second copyright lawsuit over the matter was once again put to bed over the song. In other news, Sheeran recently released another full-length album, – (Subtract), on May 5 and is currently embarking on the “Mathematics” tour (a.k.a. the “+-=+÷×” tour) which has traveled the globe from Europe to North America to Oceania. The tour kicked off on April 23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland, and is currently slated to conclude on September 23 in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium. He also had a docuseries, The Sum of It All, premiere on Disney+ earlier this month.