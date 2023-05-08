Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, recently made an appearance on the CBS Sunday Morning program to discuss his new album and address the copyright lawsuit over his hit 2014 song, “Thinking Out Loud.” Last week, it was announced that Sheeran won his case. During the interview, he opened up about how it felt to be embroiled in a legal battle and his views on the current state of the music industry, per Pitchfork.

The interviewer, Tony Doane, began by asking Sheeran how he felt about enduring the lawsuit. Sheeran responded by saying that he believed it came with the territory of being a successful musician. He went on to explain that pop songs often use the same four chords and that the likelihood of a song having similar chords to others was high. In other words, it was inevitable that there would be similarities between songs. He also noted that “But you can only get caught out if you’ve done something wrong, and I have not done something wrong. I used four chords that are very common cords to use.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Doane then asked Sheeran if he cared about what was written about his music. Sheeran admitted that he used to care a lot because he had spent his whole life trying to become successful. However, he had come to realize that he couldn’t be everything to everyone. He believed that writing pop music was more challenging than any other kind of music.

The “Thinking Out Loud” lawsuit was first filed in 2016 by the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” They alleged that Sheeran had plagiarized elements of the song for his own hit. The trial was delayed in 2019 when a Manhattan district judge ruled that they should wait for the results of a similar copyright case.