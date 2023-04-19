Katy Perry, the pop star and judge of the hit singing competition show American Idol, faced backlash from the audience after criticizing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit choice. Following Buzalade’s performance of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals’ Paris (Ooh La La), Perry commented that the singer’s glittery look was getting old an suggested she try a different style.

After Buzalade’s performance, Perry said, “Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard.” However, Katy Perry’s critique didn’t go over well with the audience, who promptly booed her. While it isn’t uncommon for judges on reality TV shows to offer constructive criticism to contestants, Perry’s comment about Buzalade’s outfit crossed a line with the audience.

Once the crowd began booing Perry, it shocked judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Bryan said excitedly, “Katy got booed! Yes!” After the ridicule subsided, Perry attempted to defend her critique, “What I’m saying is that I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I’d love to see that and America might too.”

Some viewers felt that Perry’s criticism was unfair, as Buzalade’s outfit has little to do with her singing ability. Others argued that her critique was hypocritical, give that the pop star is known for her flamboyant and often glittery fashion choices.

Katy Perry joined the American Idol franchise as a judge in 2018. She had previously appeared on the show as a guest judge in 2010, and her energetic personality and pop star credentials made her a fan favorite. Her fellow judges are country music star Luke Bryan and R&B legend Lionel Richie. Together, the trio brought a diverse range of perspectives to the show and helped to reinvigorate the franchise.