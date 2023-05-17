Disney is finally able to discuss a popular villain in its universe other than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the announcement on Tuesday that Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6. The news came at Disney’s annual upfront presentation to advertisers, and was delivered by Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel.

Besides the premiere date, Feige also introduced a special look at the second season of Loki. The series makes history as Marvel Studios’ first-ever second season of a series. Episodes won’t drop all at once — they’ll be released weekly. The Emmy-nominated WandaVision still stands as the most prestigious Marvel television series released to date, but that was a one-season limited series.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the eponymous God of Mischief, and is set in a world parallel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Loki steps out of his famous brother Thor’s shadow after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The second season picks up where the first left off, with Loki in hot water with the TVA (Time Variance Authority) after sneaking off with the Tesseract.

Besides Hiddleston, the show also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

The executive producers and directors of Season 2 are Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Eric Martin also executive produces and serves as head writer, with Hiddleston and Michael Waldron also executive producing.

In addition to the second season of Loki, Kevin Feige announced two other new Marvel series for Disney+: Secret Invasion, premiering June 21; and Echo, which will premiere all episodes on Nov. 29.

Marvel is clearly keeping busy. After all, a cinematic universe doesn’t build itself. Let’s just hope that Loki doesn’t destroy it.