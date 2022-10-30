Amon-Ra St. Brown gets final decision made on concussion protocol for Lions’ Week 8

Detroit Lions fans held their collective breath after Amon-Ra St. Brown took a big hit in their Week 7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

After getting clobbered by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr, the second-year wide receiver was visibly shaken up and sent to the sidelines. He would later on enter concussion protocol that put his status in question for the coming week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Cowboys possible concussion video:

-Hit to back of head which has lower threshold for causing concussions than front of head

-Lurches forward while on all 4's

-Shakes head

-Unsteady on 2 feet

=All these signs (albeit very brief) suggestive of concussion pic.twitter.com/XX4DxSS4fu — Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) October 28, 2022

In what should be music to Lions fans’ ears, St. Brown was reportedly able to quickly escape the unwanted clutches of the NFL’s concussion protocol to be cleared for their Week 8 tilt against the Miami Dolphins, via NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was a full participant on Friday, has advanced through the concussion protocol, source said. He has been cleared and will play.”

This comes as welcome news given how quickly the Lions wideout was ruled out for the rest of the game after the collision.

Detroit is looking to break a four-game slide as they’ve tumbled down the standings after splitting their first two games of the season. He’s been quarterback Jared Goff’s most trusted weapon, leading the Lions in targets and receptions despite missing Week 4 with an ankle injury.

The home team will definitely need all the help they can get as they take on a Dolphins team that just go back on the win column amid the return of starting QB Tua Tagovailoa from his own injury. If they manage to pull off the upset, expect a big game from Amon-Ra St. Brown.