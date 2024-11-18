SAN ANTONIO, TX – Basketball is far too nuanced a sport to isolate the reason for a run down to any one factor, but it is becoming rather difficult to ignore the run the Los Angeles Lakers have been on since JJ Redick moved D'Angelo Russell to the bench. The decision came after months of planning and ample communication, and when good process is rewarded with success, it begets more focus on process.

Russell deserves credit for accepting this role and, more importantly, thriving in it. Sources do say there was a little consternation, but nothing more than is to be expected when a player who has started his whole life is asked to do something so different, especially coming off the season he he had last year.

Following a 120-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Anthony Davis was asked about the success the Lakers have enjoyed since Russell's move to the bench. He credited Russell for his approach to the change, as well as other teammates who have seen their roles change due to injuries, rotation choices, or any other reason.

“It's about everyone trusting the process, accepting their roles,” he told reporters. “You know, D'lo didn't have any fight-back. He's still coming out, producing, so, obviously very professional of him. Professional of Cam (Reddish), but it just speaks volumes of our unit, how we're together and no one cares about… if they're starting or finishing a game. It's like, whatever, as long as we get the win.”

Sources say many within the locker room have been thoroughly impressed by Redick's execution of this plan and with Russell's acceptance of this change.

Despite some shooting struggles to start the year, Russell's has been, statistically, one of the highest impact players on the roster. This season, the Lakers are 8.2 points better per 100 possessions when he's on the court and 12.1 points per 100 worse when he's on the bench.

During this winning streak and since he started coming off the bench, they're 19.9(!) points per 100 better when he's on the court, 5.4 points worse per 100 when he's off.

Now, obviously, on such small samples sizes, you'll see some big swings, but Russell having that kind of impact even while he's shooting a meager 32.9% from three might indicate those impact numbers are there to stay to at least some extent, so long as he remains focused on what those units need from him.

The formula is relatively simple. Russell is a very good offensive point guard. He understands the rhythm of the sport and keeps the system running. He's done so for nine years as a starter. In a starting group with Davis, Austin Reaves and LeBron James, those skills aren't as needed.

Against bench units and the lesser defenses, not only are his own defensive concerns less harmful, he can help the lineups he's leading absolutely feast.

When he's been on the court, the Lakers are scoring 128.5 points per 100 possessions. Of the Lakers who've played at least 100 minutes, Russell's on-court offensive rating is the highest. Only Dalton Knecht's 127.6 rating comes close. When the two are on the court at the same time, the Lakers are scoring an insane 132.3 points per 100 possessions, the second highest of any combination in the NBA to have played at least 100 minutes together.

This is what it looks like when a player is put into the perfect role for him and his team. Russell's offensive impact is maximized, his defensive concerns are addressed, and if Redick senses a waning in focus or energy, Russell is taken out of the the game.

Will Lakers eventually trade D'Angelo Russell?

Where things get tricky is what all this means for the Lakers' continued intention to trade Russell. On one hand, teams around the league might have more interest now that he's bought into this role and is thriving in it. On the other, well, it's kind of hard to trade one of your most statistically impactful players.

In talking to sources close to the Lakers, Russell playing well in this role might make them a little more reluctant to part with him, as bench unit seriously struggled with Gabe Vincent at the helm. If this is actually who Russell can be for the rest of the season, the Lakers might get even more picky about who they'd trade him for, or would look to find a more reliable option than Vincent as part of a Russell trade.

According to sources around the league, Russell's market beyond this season was fairly concerning. He'd already taken what he considered a pay cut two years ago, and then had to opt in to his player option this summer. Had he played out this season without any demonstrable change to his game or approach, some people around the league have wondered whether he would receive a full midlevel offer, pointing to the contracts Tyus Jones, Gary Trent Jr. and others signed over the summer.

Now, if Russell thrives in this role and is willing to accept it moving forward, sources say several more teams would be interested in signing him as a sixth man this summer.

For now, though, the focus remains on executing this plan and the others Redick has in store for the Lakers. He now has the success of this tweak to build on top of with a team that already believed in him even before this run.