Messi, The Border Collie who starred in Anatomy of a Fall, has been making the rounds from the Oscars…and beyond.
It seems Messi is having a great time and enjoying his celebrity status.
Regarding the Oscars, one thing that surfaced from the evening was a photo of the famous pooch holding a dog's leg. Yes, it's a little disturbing, but at the same time, it's cute and hilarious.
Messi as a cannibal at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wY5MOwKhdr
His first appearance was within the first few minutes of the awards show. Jimmy Kimmel also praised the dog for peeing on Matt Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The host said, “Messi flew all the way in from France to do that,” Entertainment Weekly reports. The dog lifted his leg at the end of the Oscar ceremonies.
Kimmel also said, “Our plan was to have [Messi] sitting in the audience throughout the show, including my monologue. But then it turns out, we did a rehearsal, the dog was barking like crazy the whole time because he's a dog, which was making it hard to tell jokes.”
So, Messi didn't stay in attendance the whole time.
Messi on Anatomy of a Fall
As for the dog's role in Anatamoy of a Fall as Snoop, the K9 acted excellently. The movie is about Sandra (Sandra Hüller), who is on trial for the murder of her husband (Samuel Theis). They're the parents of a blind 11-year-old son, Daniel (Milo Machado Graner). Snoop is the boy's companion and guide dog throughout the entire Best Picture nominated film.
There was one intense scene where Messi gets poisoned, IndieWire reports. The dog's trainer, Laura Martin Contini, gave some insight.
Regarding the scene, Martin Contini said, “It had to happen in steps. First, the simple laying down and having his head kind of immobile. [I] started there, and then [we worked on] lifting the head and just letting it fall back without resistance.”
Also, some other details added to the realism of Messi being just a regular dog and not making it look trained. It came down to observing his behavior and using that to the film's advantage.
“Messi got tired and laid down, and his tongue was hanging out,” she added. “So I thought, OK, this is what needs to happen [to help show that he's sick]. And so that was another phase of the training.”
She also mentioned, “I didn't want to look at [Snoop] like an accessory. He's a real character. At the same time, he's kind of a ghost of Samuel, and he's the gaze of Daniel because Daniel couldn't see, and the dog, of course, can see, but he can't talk.”
Messi has been a hit sensation on Anatomy of a Fall and the Oscars. Hopefully, more photos of the dog will pop up on social media so we can all continue to enjoy this incredible animal actor.