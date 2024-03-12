The 96th Academy Awards have come and gone. Oppenheimer was a big winner taking home seven Oscars, the most among the films; and Poor Things came in next with four.
First-time nominees Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph won for the first time as well as Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. First-time winners Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr. won best director and best supporting actor, respectively. Emma Stone is now a two-time Oscar Best Actress winner.
However, all that's done so now and the shows must go on. Here's what all the actors will be up in the next coming up.
Annette Bening (Best Actress nominee, Nyad)
The five-time Oscar nominee has a Peacock series, Apples Never Fall, debuting on March 14. It's a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she's also starring in Poolman with Chris Pine who will also be making his directorial debut.
Emily Blunt (Best Supporting Actress nominee, Oppenheimer)
The actress, a first-time nominee, has an upcoming movie with fellow Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy. The film is directed by David Leitch and is set to premiere at SXSW before its release on May 3. She's also voicing a unicorn in the movie IF, directed by her husband John Krasinski.
Danielle Brooks (Best Supporting Actress nominee, The Color Purple)
The first-time Oscar nominee is currently filming the live-action adaptation of the video game Minecraft directed by Jared Hess and also starring Jack Black. The movie is set to be released by Warner Bros. next year. Brooks is also joining the cast of DC's Peacemaker for season two, which is to start production this summer.
Sterling K. Brown (Best Supporting Actor nominee, American Fiction)
Another first-time Academy Award nominee, Brown will next be seen in Brad Peyton's Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, which will stream on Netflix this year. He will also be in Washington Black, a live-action series adaptation based on Esi Edugyan's 2018 novel.
Bradley Cooper (Best Picture, Actor, Original Screenplay nominee; Maestro)
The 12-time Oscar nominee is set to direct and star in Is This Thing On, which is set to start filming this fall. Cooper will also be remaking the Hollywood classic Bullitt which is currently in pre-production.
Robert De Niro (Best Actor nominee, Killers of the Flower Moon)
The two-time Oscar winning actor will next be seen in Ezra, a drama directed by Tony Goldwyn which will be released in May. De Niro's got a full plate with another film Alto Knights from Warner Bros. which will premiere this November as well as the limited series Zero Day on Netflix.
Colman Domingo (Best Actor nominee, Rustin)
Another first-time nominee, Domingo will return for the much-anticipated third season of Euphoria. He'll also be playing Jackson patriarch Joe in the Michael Jackson biopic slated to be released next year from Lionsgate. In July, he'll be starring in Sing Sing, Greg Kwedar's drama from A24 which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Robert Downey Jr. (Best Actor winner, Oppenheimer)
The three-time Oscar nominee and first-time winner will next been on the HBO series The Sympathizer which premieres in April. It's based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen.
According to IMDB, he's also completed the the long-gestating project from Jamie Foxx, All-Star Weekend, which also stars Gerard Butler and Benicio del Toro. Downey's also set to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in the franchise's as-yet-untitled third movie currently in pre-production.
America Ferrera (Best Supporting Actress nominee, Barbie)
The first-time nominee is set for her directorial debut with an adaptation of Erika Sánchez's 2017 novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. She'll also have a voice role in Pixar's Elio, which will hit cinemas in 2025.
Jodie Foster (Best Supporting Actress nominee, Nyad)
The two-time Oscar-winning actress is taking her time choosing her next project after starring in HBO's True Detective: Night Country.
Paul Giamatti (Best Actor nominee, The Holdovers)
The two-time Oscar nominee will reportedly pull back from acting at this time and focus on his podcast, Chinwag. This could also include a book club, a TV series as well as live events.
Lily Gladstone (Best Actress nominee, Killers of the Flower Moon)
Another first-time nominee, Gladstone will next be seen in the Hulu true-crime series Under the Bridge with Riley Keough which will debut this April. Later this year, she will also be seen in the Apple Original movie Erica Tremblay's Fancy Dance, which premiered at Sundance last year. The actress also filmed a part in Jazzy, Morrisa Maltzy's follow-up to 2022's The Unknown Country.
Ryan Gosling (Best Supporting Actor nominee, Barbie)
The three-time Oscar nominee will star with Blunt in The Fall Guy, which will be in cinemas on May 3. He's also currently in pre-production for the sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary based on the 2021 novel of the same name.
Sandra Hüller (Best Actress nominee, Anatomy of a Fall)
The German actress is also a first-time nominee. Not only that, she's the only nominee who starred in two different best picture contenders for Anatomy of Fall and The Zone of Interest. She's set to begin production of Markus Schleinzer's drama Rose.
Carey Mulligan (Best Actress nominee, Maestro)
The three-time Oscar nominee was recently seen in Netflix's Spaceman with Adam Sandler which was released on March 1. She's also in James Griffiths' One for the Money and will lend her voice in the movie Wildwood.
Cillian Murphy (Best Actor winner, Oppenheimer)
A first-time nominee and first-time winner, Cillian will next be seen in Tim Mielants' Small This Like These, a historical drama which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Best Supporting Actress winner, The Holdovers)
Also a first-time nominee and first-time winner, Randolph will star with Kerry Washington in the movie Shadow Force. She will also be seen next in Bride Hard with Rebel Wilson.
Mark Ruffalo (Best Supporting Actor nominee, Poor Things)
Four-time Oscar nominee Ruffalo stars in Mickey17, Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi movie with Robert Pattinson, set to premiere in 2025. He will also be in the series Hal & Harper.
Emma Stone (Best Actress winner, Poor Things)
The two-time Oscar winner will reunite with Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos for the film Kinds of Kindness, an anthology that also stars Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe (another reunion) and Margaret Qualley.
Jeffrey Wright (Best Actor nominee, American Fiction)
Another first-time nominee, Wright is set to reprise his role as Police Commissioner Gordon in The Batman sequel directed by Matt Reeves. He's also completed work in the movie Atrabilious.