The actor was accused of the assault at an apartment used for production.

Actor Samuel Theis from Anatomy of a Fall has rape accusations against him from a crew member.

The allegations are from the set of Je te jure, the latest film project he’s directing, Deadline reports. The French newspaper Liberation broke the story.

Samuel Theis accused of sexual assault

Due to the incident, he was ousted from the shoot of his project. However, he directed the film remotely and stayed on location, Variety states.

Events that led up to this happened last year at an apartment during a party. The production rented the apartment, and it’s where the victim said he was too inebriated to consent to advances from the director. Theis argues that it was consensual.

The actor and director played the husband of Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall. The film is Justine Triet’s Golden Globe-winning true crime family drama.

Producer on Je te Jure, Caroline Bonmarchand, hired a third-party organization to conduct an internal investigation after the allegations. With the investigation, it was decided to remove the director from the site and let him work remotely. He could communicate via monitors, and actors had the choice of whether to see him in person or not.

Theis’ attorney, Marie Dosé, said, “The only investigation on this case was ordered by the production and carried out by an independent organization. It was delivered in September, and it was 300 pages long — the conclusion is that there were no elements qualifying what happened of a sexual assault.”

As all this plays out, we’ll see what happens next to Samuel Theis.