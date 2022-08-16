3 reasons Obi-Wan Kenobi needs to come back for a second season

Ever since Ewan McGregor left a good impression on Star Wars fans by portraying Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequels well, the clamor for a solo project featuring the Jedi has been building up. That call culminated a couple of months ago when a six-episode season of the titular character ran on Disney Plus and told a story in between Episodes 3 and 4. Although the general reaction to Kenobi’s first outing was good, there were still a couple of issues that need to be fixed. That’s why an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 needs a green light immediately and here are the reasons to support it.

3 reasons Star Wars needs Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi still has a lot of stories to tell

There are approximately 19 years in the period between Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith and Episode 4: A New Hope. Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 is set 10 years after the final prequel trilogy film and it shed light on that particular part of the timeline. The thing is, there’s still a chance to flesh out what really happened to the former Jedi Master in those nine remaining years.

It should be remembered that in A New Hope, Kenobi is somewhat closer to Yoda than to who he was during the Clone Wars. The stories that need to be told during that time need to make him wiser and more resilient to the danger of the Empire, especially since Darth Vader knows he is still alive during this point.

Speaking of his former apprentice, the temptation to include Vader in a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is strong. But even if that’s the case, excluding him from the story will make Kenobi’s character arc much stronger and preserve their rematch in the original trilogy. Anything else, such as overseeing Luke Skywalker’s growth, potential interaction with Jabba the Hutt, or going off on another mission, will make an interesting foundation for a second season.

2. Reva’s fate needs to be resolved

Unlike most major characters in Obi-Wan Kenobi with an established place in canon and popularity among fans, Reva entered season 1 with no background at all. Even if that’s the case, the Inquisitor still managed to leave a good impression. The issue here is that her story ended abruptly without any resolution at all.

This is why a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 needs to become a reality. There is so much more to Reva’s character than meets the eye. Of course, it would be best for the former Jedi youngling to have a spinoff series of her own but including her in Kenobi’s further adventures is as just as good. Intertwine her fate with that of the former Jedi and Star Wars fans will get to see another layer to this new character in the franchise.

1. The return of Qui-Gon Jinn

The end credits of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale left everyone with their jaws on the floor. After securing the safety of both Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker, the former Jedi Master is now ready to move on from his former residence near Owen Lars’ farm. While he’s traveling through the desert, Kenobi is greeted by a familiar face, that of Qui-Gon Jinn, his old master.

It’s a given that Qui-Gon will train his former apprentice on how to maintain his identity through the Force even after dying. This is evident when Kenobi uses that same skill during Return of the Jedi when he comes back as a Force Ghost and appears to Luke. A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will finally shed some light on how this is done, courtesy of Liam Neeson’s character. This plotline alone, is more than enough reason for Star Wars to give the green light to this hit series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t the masterpiece Star Wars fans hoped it to be. Nevertheless, it’s still a strong entry into the franchise’s long list of projects and definitely far better than its weaker projects. A second season can build on the world set by the first one and even take the character to new heights. For these reasons and more, Disney and Star Wars need to make this happen.