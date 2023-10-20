Andre Iguodala's net worth in 2023 is $80 million. Iguodala is a four-time NBA champion and one of the best role players of the past decade. Let's look at Andre Iguodala's net worth in 2023.

What is Andre Iguodala's net worth in 2023?: $80 million (estimate)

Iguodala was sophisticated on and off the court during his career. He figured out his role with the Golden State Warriors and parlayed it into four NBA championships. Andre Iguodala's net worth in 2023 sits at about $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Iguodala was born in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 28, 1984. Iggy played high school basketball at Lanphier High School. He won All-Conference academic honors and was on the National Honor Roll. As a senior in 2002, he led Lanphier to a runner-up finish at the Illinois Class AA State tournament. He averaged 23.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

The Chicago Sun-Times named him their Player of the Year and second-team Parade All-American. He was a finalist for the Illinois Mr. Basketball award. In 2000, he was the AAU national tournament Most Valuable Player, winning the 17-and-under national championship. Dwyane Wade, Quentin Richardson, and Jon Scheyer joined him on the team.

Andre Iguodala's college career

Iguodala initially signed his National Letter of Intent to play with Arkansas. The head coach, Nolan Richardson, was fired in 2002, leading Iggy to switch his commitment to Arizona. He joined Channing Frye, Luke Walton, Mustafa Shakur, Salim Stoudamire, and Hassan Adams on a star-studded team. Luke Walton once said, “he is going to be one of the best players to ever come out of Arizona by the time he is done here.”

He was on the Pac-10 All-Freshman team for 2002-03. In his freshman year, he established himself as one of the best all-around players on the team. He was All-Pac-10 First Team in his sophomore season and was an honorable mention to be an All-American. He was Arizona's MVP after leading the team in rebounds, assists, and steals.

Arizona couldn't muster much success in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats fell in the Elite Eight in Iguodala's first season. Despite Iggy leading the team the following year, they suffered an upset in the second round. Iguodala signed with agent Rob Pelinka, opting to enter the draft instead of returning for his junior season.

Andre Iguodala's NBA career

The Philadelphia 76ers chose Iguodala with the ninth pick in the 2004 NBA draft. He was a member of the All-Rookie first team in 2005 and had his best seasons between 2006 and 2011. Despite his success, the 76ers weren't able to get over the playoff hump.

His playoff success began when he was allowed to play with the Golden State Warriors. Iggy wasn't the one the team depended on to convert on the offensive end. Instead, Iggy found a defensive role, getting his only All-Defensive First Team honor in 2014. The Golden State Warriors won their first NBA championship of the decade in 2015, and Iguodala won the NBA Finals MVP.

Iggy was the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year in 2015-16, but the year ended sourly when the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They went on to win back-to-back NBA championships but lost in the Finals on their attempt at a three-peat.

Andre Iguodala makes 10 straight NBA Finals trips

The Warriors traded Iggy to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019. Iggy didn't play for the Grizzlies, opting to stay away from the team and continue training. His wish to be traded was finally granted in February when the team sent him to the Miami Heat.

The Heat went on to make it to the NBA Finals but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, making Iggy the 10th player in NBA history to make six-straight NBA Finals.

Iggy returned to the Golden State Warriors in a limited role for the 2021-22 season. The Warriors went on to win Iguodala his fourth NBA championship. After an injury-filled 2022-23 season, Iggy announced his retirement on Oct. 20, 2023. No doubt, this pleased Iguodala's wife, Christina Gutierrez.

Iguodala was able to accrue plenty of money in lucrative contracts over his career. He signed eight contracts in his career, totaling $185,219,886.

Andre Iguodala's business acumen

Iggy has shown that his abilities in the classroom weren't just a fluke during his high school and college days. He has been a shrewd investor during his time in the NBA and has set himself up to continue making money in retirement. Some of his investments include Zoom, Lime, Cloudflare, NerdWallet, Coinbase, The Players' Tribune, Cloudflare, Leeds United, and Bay FC.

It was recently announced by Malcolm Lemmons on LinkedIn, that Iggy will be running Mosaic, which is a $200 million VC fund.

Considering the role he played during his career, Iggy's net worth is already an extravagant number. He was a cerebral defensive guard during his playing days, and now he will take those smarts to the boardroom. Check back in a few years, and Iggy's net worth is likely to have grown. Nevertheless, was Andre Iguodala's net worth in 2023 a surprise?