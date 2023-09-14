Andrew Luck has returned to the football world, but this time as a high school football coach.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback shocked the NFL world when he retired during the preseason in 2019. Luck was just 29-years-old and had finally returned to play a full season in 2018, leading the Colts to the playoffs after dealing with injuries for much of the three years prior.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former Stanford quarterback transformed the school's program before becoming a generational talent tabbed as the Colts' successor to Peyton Manning. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick immediately succeeded in the NFL, leading a less-than-stellar Colts team to three consecutive playoff appearances in his first three years as a quarterback. He then struggled through injuries, missing half of the 2015 season and the entire 2017 season.

However, he came to the decision that he didn't want to continue playing and ultimately chose to retire, right before the regular season began. He's since cited both injuries and prioritizing his marriage as key reasons for his decision to retire so early.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Now, four years after his unexpected retirement, Luck has returned to the football field. He's taken a job coaching high school football at Palo Alto High School, right near Stanford University, per Alex Simon of the Mercury News.

Andrew Luck retired four years ago, saying he needed to “remove himself from football.” Now, Luck is back on the field — as a coach at Palo Alto High School, right across the street from his Stanford stomping grounds. For @mercnews, my story + photos: https://t.co/6DznKUJDVL — Alex Simon (@AlexSimonSports) September 14, 2023

Right after retiring, Luck mostly stayed out of the media and lived a private life with his wife and two daughters until 2022, when he returned to Stanford to earn a graduate degree. He has also notably been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and taken this coaching job after leaving the NFL several years ago.